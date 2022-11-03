Federal Reserve raises rates 0.75%

The US Federal Reserve has raised its policy interest rate by 75 basis points, flagging ongoing increases will be necessary to bring inflation down to target.

Following the central bank's decision, the federal funds rate benchmark sits between 3.75% and 4%.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is moving its policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%. In addition, it's continuing the process of significantly reducing the size of its balance sheet.

"Financial conditions have tightened significantly in response to our policy actions, and we are seeing the effects on demand in the most interest-rate-sensitive sectors of the economy, such as housing. It will take time, however, for the full effects of monetary restraint to be realised, especially on inflation," Powell said.

Therefore, he signalled that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, an outfit of Senate Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders, expressed concern about the Fed's intention to continue raising interest rates at an alarming pace.

"In contrast to your belief that slower economic growth and higher unemployment are 'something that we think we need to have,' some economists question whether crushing the job market is necessary to bring inflation to heel," a letter directed to Powell said.

"Others 'think the central bank should pause to evaluate the impact of its earlier efforts to slow the economy before implementing further increases' amid fears that the Fed 'risks tipping the United States into a recession and causing widespread joblessness.'

"Your 'overarching focus' on 'using [the Fed's] tools to bring inflation back down to our 2% goal' no matter the cost is particularly troubling given the limits of interest rate hikes in addressing key drivers of today's inflation."

Despite the criticism, Powell commented: "The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course, until the job is done."