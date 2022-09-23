Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Federal Reserve bumps interest rate by 0.75%

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 SEP 2022   12:33PM

The Federal Reserve has raised benchmark interest rates by another 0.75% and warned of further significant hikes to come.

The Fed's funds rate is now in the range of 3%-3.25%, which is the highest it's been since before the Global Financial Crisis.

The Fed said it is highly attentive to inflation risks and is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective. Factors cited as having influenced the decision include Russia's war against Ukraine, higher food and energy prices and broader price pressures.

The central bank also now anticipates a further 125bps of hikes this year, pushing the funds rate to 4.4% by December end.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"The US economy is still travelling above its speed limit.  As long as the economic data continues to be solid, and core inflation remains high, the Fed will face continued pressure to carry on aggressively hiking rates to further clamp down on inflationary pressures," VanEck portfolio manager Cameron McCormack said.

"We expect the funds rate to reach 4% by the end of 2022 and a terminal rate of 5% in Q2 2023 and, most likely remain at 5% until the end of 2023."

PGIM Fixed Income said it believes the Fed will raise the funds rate to 4.25%-4.5% by early next year before taking a U-turn in policy.

Meanwhile, Barclays Research said: "With [Federal Reserve chair Jerome] Powell suggesting a high bar for slowing the pace of hikes, we now expect another 150bp on top of September's 75bp hike, with the target range peaking at 4.50-4.75% in Q1 23."

Providing an outlook for Australia, McCormack added that VanEck anticipates the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise rates by 0.25% at each of its next three meetings, expecting a cash rate of 3.10% in December.

Read more: Federal ReserveVanEckCameron McCormackReserve Bank of AustraliaBarclays ResearchGlobal Financial CrisisJerome PowellPGIM Fixed Income
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA anticipated to lift the cash rate
Dixon Advisory pays $7m for poor advice
Consultation opens on crypto regulation bill
Challenger offers new fixed term annuity
ASIC concerns see 18 funds update advertising materials
RBA signals further interest rate rises
Adviser standards consultation commences
Strong wage growth lags inflation
A solution to active fund underperformance
US inflation drops to 8.5%

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.