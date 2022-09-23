Federal Reserve bumps interest rate by 0.75%BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 23 SEP 2022 12:33PM
Read more: Federal Reserve, VanEck, Cameron McCormack, Reserve Bank of Australia, Barclays Research, Global Financial Crisis, Jerome Powell, PGIM Fixed Income
The Federal Reserve has raised benchmark interest rates by another 0.75% and warned of further significant hikes to come.
The Fed's funds rate is now in the range of 3%-3.25%, which is the highest it's been since before the Global Financial Crisis.
The Fed said it is highly attentive to inflation risks and is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective. Factors cited as having influenced the decision include Russia's war against Ukraine, higher food and energy prices and broader price pressures.
The central bank also now anticipates a further 125bps of hikes this year, pushing the funds rate to 4.4% by December end.
"The US economy is still travelling above its speed limit. As long as the economic data continues to be solid, and core inflation remains high, the Fed will face continued pressure to carry on aggressively hiking rates to further clamp down on inflationary pressures," VanEck portfolio manager Cameron McCormack said.
"We expect the funds rate to reach 4% by the end of 2022 and a terminal rate of 5% in Q2 2023 and, most likely remain at 5% until the end of 2023."
PGIM Fixed Income said it believes the Fed will raise the funds rate to 4.25%-4.5% by early next year before taking a U-turn in policy.
Meanwhile, Barclays Research said: "With [Federal Reserve chair Jerome] Powell suggesting a high bar for slowing the pace of hikes, we now expect another 150bp on top of September's 75bp hike, with the target range peaking at 4.50-4.75% in Q1 23."
Providing an outlook for Australia, McCormack added that VanEck anticipates the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise rates by 0.25% at each of its next three meetings, expecting a cash rate of 3.10% in December.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Aware Super deepens TAL relationship
QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team
Active Super expands digital offering
Property fund hires from AXA IM
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?
Nathan Jacobsen
DIVERGER LIMITED