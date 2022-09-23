Federal Reserve bumps interest rate by 0.75%

The Federal Reserve has raised benchmark interest rates by another 0.75% and warned of further significant hikes to come.

The Fed's funds rate is now in the range of 3%-3.25%, which is the highest it's been since before the Global Financial Crisis.

The Fed said it is highly attentive to inflation risks and is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective. Factors cited as having influenced the decision include Russia's war against Ukraine, higher food and energy prices and broader price pressures.

The central bank also now anticipates a further 125bps of hikes this year, pushing the funds rate to 4.4% by December end.

"The US economy is still travelling above its speed limit. As long as the economic data continues to be solid, and core inflation remains high, the Fed will face continued pressure to carry on aggressively hiking rates to further clamp down on inflationary pressures," VanEck portfolio manager Cameron McCormack said.

"We expect the funds rate to reach 4% by the end of 2022 and a terminal rate of 5% in Q2 2023 and, most likely remain at 5% until the end of 2023."

PGIM Fixed Income said it believes the Fed will raise the funds rate to 4.25%-4.5% by early next year before taking a U-turn in policy.

Meanwhile, Barclays Research said: "With [Federal Reserve chair Jerome] Powell suggesting a high bar for slowing the pace of hikes, we now expect another 150bp on top of September's 75bp hike, with the target range peaking at 4.50-4.75% in Q1 23."

Providing an outlook for Australia, McCormack added that VanEck anticipates the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise rates by 0.25% at each of its next three meetings, expecting a cash rate of 3.10% in December.