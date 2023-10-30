Newspaper icon
Federal Court freezes assets of pension platform

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 30 OCT 2023   12:43PM

ASIC has obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the funds and assets of Brite Advisors (Brite), a specialist in moving private UK pension savings offshore.

The global advisory, pension administration and asset management provider came under the regulator's surveillance following its failure to submit required documentation, making its current financial position unclear.

According to ASIC, Brite failed to lodge its statements and auditors report for the financial year ending 30 June 2022.

Further, ASIC said the value of funds under management has not been reported by any entity within the Brite Group in an audited balance sheet since December 2019.

Brite and its related entities operate in multiple countries, including Australia, US, UK, and Hong Kong. Its investment offering, Brite Platform, caters to self-invested personal pension providers, qualifying recognised overseas pension schemes, and self-managed superannuation funds.

According to court documents, Justice Banks-Smith ordered that Brite be restrained from removing property from Australia, diminishing the value of any of its property, and incurring new liabilities.

The documents also reveal that Brite is restricted from withdrawing, transferring, or otherwise disposing of or dealing with any monies available in any account with any financial institution in Australia and elsewhere in which Brite has any legal or equitable interest.

ASIC said the interim order aims to help protect the beneficiaries of the assets under management by Brite, including individuals who have their pensions or superannuation funds invested on the Brite Platform.

The orders will remain in effect until a court hearing scheduled for next Thursday.

