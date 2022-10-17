Newspaper icon
Economics

Fed seeks feedback on rules to resolve large bank failures

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 17 OCT 2022   12:50PM

The Federal Reserve has invited public comment on an advance notice of proposed rulemaking to enhance regulators' ability to resolve large bank failures.

The Fed said recent merger activity and growth has increased the size of large US banking organisations, which could lessen regulators' capacity to resolve dissolutions without disruption.

The advance notice of proposed rulemaking asks for comment on potential new requirements and resources that could be used for an orderly resolution of large banking organisations, including a long-term debt requirement.

The draft advance notice would also seek comment on the costs associated with proposals for large banking organisations and their customers.

Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said: "As the banking system changes, policymakers must continuously evaluate whether resolution-related standards and prudential standards for large banks keep pace."

Separately, Fed vice chair Lael Brainard raised concerns about the increased banking concentration in the $250-$700 billion asset size category.

"Since we know from experience that even non-complex banks in that range can pose risks to the broader financial system when they experience financial distress, I am encouraged that the board is seeking comment on an advance proposal to improve their resolvability through long-term debt requirements," she said.

In a Federal Register notice, Resolution-Related Resource Requirements for Large Banking Organisations, it was noted the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) typically employs a strategy of selling failed insured depository institutions to another depository institution.

"This has been the course of action which was least-costly and minimised disruption to local communities and to the financial system," the notice said.

However, as demonstrated during the global financial crisis, there were limited and objectionable options available to the FDIC for resolving the largest failed insured depository institutions, including costly liquidation strategies or the sale of large banks to even larger financial institutions.

Now, with the universe of potential acquirers becoming even more limited, the FDIC has said the availability sufficient loss-absorbing resources at the depository institution would preserve franchise value and support firm stabilisation.

The advance notice of proposed rulemaking was jointly developed with the FDIC. Comments will be accepted for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Read more: FedFDICLarge Banking OrganisationsFederal RegisterFederal ReserveFederal Deposit Insurance CorporationLael BrainardMichael Barr
