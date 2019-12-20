NEWS
Financial Planning
FASEA responds to concerns
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 20 DEC 2019   12:29PM

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority today released a preliminary response to submissions from stakeholders on its much contested Code of Ethics, attempting to answer some of the many questions raised so far.

FASEA consulted with stakeholders following the release of its guidance document in October.

Those consultations revealed a series of issues that had advisers and licensees calling for further clarity.

1. Timeframes for implementation

On this point, FASEA said it considers the approaches outlined by ASIC and AFCA while the single disciplinary body is brought into operation to be appropriate. Adding that advisers should use the period to step back and assess how they stand against the code.

2. Stance on conflicts of interest

"The majority of stakeholders raised concerns with Standard 3 highlighting that the intention of the Code is inconsistent with the existing Corporations Law which contemplates the ability to manage and/or disclose conflicts rather than not acting where there is a conflict," FASEA said.

"Some stakeholders believed that Standard 3 is not practical to implement."

It reiterated that the code does not seek to ban any particular forms of remuneration.

3. Can you be paid referral fees?

"Standard 7 notes, unless expressly permitted by the Corporations Act, the adviser may not receive any benefits in connection with acting for a client that derive from a third party other than their principal. FASEA confirms that referrals to specialists or other professionals are acceptable," it said.

"However, financial advisers cannot receive referral fees directly from a third party for advice and services provided to their client, even if these are non-financial products."

4. The application of the code within business structures

On this point, FASEA said the code only applies to relevant providers - not the broader business entity.

5. Does the code apply to general advice?

FASEA said no, it only applies to financial advisers and provisional financial advisers providing personal financial advice.

6. The timing and format of client consent

Standard 4 and 7 note: "If required, in the case of an existing client, consent should be obtained as soon as practicable after the Code commences."

FASEA said if consent has already been obtained then those standards have been met. If not, advisers will have to work out a "practicable" timeframe to do so.

7. How the code applies to scaled advice

FASEA said it is not seeking to prohibit scaled advice. But, advisers must consider the longer-term requirements of the client and make sure they understand the cashflow implications.

"The adviser is not expected to complete a holistic risk assessment for limited scope advice but would be expected to conduct sufficient information gathering to be satisfied the advice is in the client's best interest as it relates to that scope," FASEA said.

Some further issues were identified during the consultation period. These included a request to clarify perceived inconsistencies between the code and legislative instrument, calls for more examples to demonstrate behaviour that satisfies the code, requests for a glossary of definitions and calls for FASEA submissions to be published on its website.

