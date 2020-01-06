FASEA loses board director

Another board director has resigned from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, the announcement coinciding with the commencement of the new Code of Ethics.

Catriona Lowe will step down from the FASEA board effective January 31 as she has been appointed to a full-time role as a State/Territory member of the Australian Energy Regulator.

Lowe is set to begin that role at the beginning of February this year.

"Due to the full-time nature of her new role, Catriona will be unable to continue to devote the necessary time and effort to her important work on the FASEA board," FASEA said.

"Catriona is an inaugural member of the FASEA board, appointed as one of three directors with experience in representing consumers of financial advice."

The FASEA board expressed its gratitude to Lowe for the drive and skill she brought to the organisation and her contribution to the formation of FASEA.

"She has been an integral part of FASEA's board and supporting committees standing on both the Standards Committee and more recently as chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee," FASEA said.

"The board wishes her success in her future role."

Her resignation comes as the FASEA Code of Ethics kicks into action, with all financial advisers expected to be compliant as of January 1.