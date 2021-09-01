FASEA exam pass rate drops

The financial adviser exam pass rate continues to dwindle as less than two-thirds of financial advisers passed the July exam sitting.

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority announced yesterday that 60% of the 1963 candidates passed the July exam sitting.

This is markedly down from the May sitting, which had 1894 candidates and a 69% pass rate.

Overall, 16,030 advisers have passed the exams held to date, representing an 88% pass rate.

Of those that passed, 14,070 are recorded as active financial advisers on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register.

FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said: "FASEA congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act."

Over 18,140 advisers have sat the exam with approximately nine in 10 demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam, he said.

Over 1900 unsuccessful candidates have re-sat the exam with 65% passing at a re-sit.

Nearly 70% of candidates sitting the exam for the first time passed the July exam compared with an average of 81% across all exams.

Soon, financial advisers will have the chance to sit the November examination regardless of their last sitting thanks to a new relief proposed.

Separately, FASEA has approved the new Graduate Diploma of Financial Planning offered by Victoria University.

Advisers who complete this course of study will meet the education standard.

It also approved following bridging courses offered by Victoria University: BAO7008 Financial Advice, Corporations and Commercial Law; BAO7005 Professionalism and Ethics: and BAO7007 Behavioural Finance for Financial Advisers.