NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

FASEA exam pass rate drops

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   11:32AM

The financial adviser exam pass rate continues to dwindle as less than two-thirds of financial advisers passed the July exam sitting.

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority announced yesterday that 60% of the 1963 candidates passed the July exam sitting.

This is markedly down from the May sitting, which had 1894 candidates and a 69% pass rate.

Overall, 16,030 advisers have passed the exams held to date, representing an 88% pass rate.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Of those that passed, 14,070 are recorded as active financial advisers on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register.

FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said: "FASEA congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act."

Over 18,140 advisers have sat the exam with approximately nine in 10 demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam, he said.

Over 1900 unsuccessful candidates have re-sat the exam with 65% passing at a re-sit.

Nearly 70% of candidates sitting the exam for the first time passed the July exam compared with an average of 81% across all exams.

Soon, financial advisers will have the chance to sit the November examination regardless of their last sitting thanks to a new relief proposed.

Separately, FASEA has approved the new Graduate Diploma of Financial Planning offered by Victoria University.

Advisers who complete this course of study will meet the education standard.

It also approved  following bridging courses offered by Victoria University: BAO7008 Financial Advice, Corporations and Commercial Law; BAO7005 Professionalism and Ethics: and BAO7007 Behavioural Finance for Financial Advisers.

Read more: FASEAStephen Glenfield
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CountPlus profit plummets
FPA appoints FPEC chair
Three-month relief proposal gains traction
Advice association shutters
Consultation opens for approved courses
ROA relief guidance released
FASEA scraps three-month rule
FASEA maintains low pass rate
ASIC announces advice affordability findings
Advisers who failed FASEA exam granted extension

Editor's Choice

Responsible investment sector hits $1.2tn

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The proportion of money managed using responsible investment techniques increased from 30 to 40%, faster than the increase of professionally managed funds in 2020, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Frontier is concerned the APRA performance test does not adequately assess acceptable performance, given several of the funds that were failed actually perform better than others that passed.

FASEA exam pass rate drops

KARREN VERGARA
The financial adviser exam pass rate continues to dwindle as less than two-thirds of financial advisers passed the July exam sitting.

Wayne Swan to chair Cbus

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former treasurer and deputy prime minister Wayne Swan will chair $65 billion industry fund Cbus.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.