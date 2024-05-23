Newspaper icon
Family Office

Family offices up active management, eye generative AI: UBS

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 23 MAY 2024   12:43PM

Family offices are increasingly turning to active management or manager selection to diversify portfolios, according to the latest UBS Global Family Office Report.

The report, which compiled insights from 320 family offices with an average net worth of US$2.6 billion and covering over US$600 billion in wealth, said this trend comes amid a widening gap in stock performance.

"Amid rapid technological change, shifting rate expectations and uneven growth, the increased dispersion of returns offers opportunities for active management," the report said.

"Almost four in 10 (39%) family offices globally state that they are currently relying more on manager selection and/or active management to enhance portfolio diversification, up 4% from 2023."

High-quality short duration fixed income is the second most popular strategy, with 35% of family offices diversifying in this way, while 33% are turning to hedge funds for diversification.

Meanwhile, generative AI is the top investment theme with 78% of family offices planning to invest in it, trailed by health-tech at 70% and automation and robotics at 67%.

Family offices have ramped up allocations to developed market bonds by the largest amount seen in five years, reintroducing greater balance between bonds and equities. On average, they allocated 16% to developed market bonds in 2023, up from just 12% in 2022, and plan to maintain this level in 2024.

"The shift towards developed markets fixed income does not surprise me because we have owned little to no fixed income over the past 10 to 15 years. With the increase in interest rates, it was a natural shift as the asset class became sufficiently interesting to deploy capital," a Swiss family office head reported.

However, family offices still hold the most in developed market equities, making up almost a quarter (24%) of portfolios in 2023, down from 25% in 2022. In 2024, they plan to lift this allocation to 26%.

Aside from fixed income, the biggest change in asset allocation for family offices was seen in real estate.

The average allocation to real estate dropped to 10% in 2023 from 13% in 2022, driven by ongoing uncertainty about when property valuations will stabilise and the increasing appeal of liquid, yield-generating assets.

"I can well understand the finding as we have a shopping centre in Canada, and in the last five years, with COVID, and recently with the higher interest rates, valuations have taken a beating," a Malaysian family office said.

