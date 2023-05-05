Newspaper icon
FAAA suggests adviser pathway tweaks

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAY 2023   12:09PM

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) has supported the government's experienced adviser pathway proposal, though suggests the measure be better targeted.

The proposal, opened to consultation last month, seeks to clarify the educational requirements for experienced financial advisers and new entrants.

Specifically, it states an adviser with 10 years of cumulative experience providing advice between 1 January 2007 and 31 December 2021 would meet one part of the educational requirements.

The FAAA said it supports a better-targeted experienced pathway and more flexibility for qualifying courses.

FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said the associations that now comprise the FAAA have long argued for both high standards and better recognition for advisers' prior learning and experience.

"We also acknowledge the challenges for older advisers, approaching their retirement, in undertaking an eight-subject graduate diploma," she said.

Abood said implementing an appropriately targeted experienced pathway could help to offset the substantial decline in adviser numbers over recent years, down 45% since 1 January 2019.

"A significant number of older advisers, who might have left the profession, could now stay for longer - which will be good for them and for their clients, who may have gone unserved in the absence of this measure," she said.

"Consistent with our last submission, we believe that this measure should be better targeted to older advisers, with the inclusion of a 10-year sunset clause."

According to the FAAA, this would represent an appropriate transition for established, experienced financial advisers and planners with a clean compliance record.

"Otherwise, we will be in a position whereby planners currently in their thirties could continue to practice indefinitely with no further qualifications required," Abood said.

The FAA also advised a requirement to complete the Code of Ethics Graduate level subject would ensure that all practicing advisers have a shared understanding and body of knowledge of our legislated code.

"The experienced pathway proposal has divided our profession, and our membership," it said.

It said its most recent survey showed that 50.9% of members are supportive of a pathway, while 49.1% are opposed. However, the level of support would grow to 70% if both the sunset clause and ethics unit changes were incorporated, the FAAA said.

According to Abood, much of the opposition to the proposal has been focused on the fear that this change will undermine the perception of financial advice as a profession.

"Our message to members is that we are a profession, and your clients acknowledge this," Abood said.

"It does us no service with consumers to create a two-tier system, using terminology that makes no sense to them."

Read more: FAAASarah Abood
