Financial Planning

FAAA names inaugural awards finalists

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 OCT 2023   12:24PM

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) has announced the 2023 finalists for its suite of awards, to be presented at its annual Professionals Congress in November.

The newly merged entity has launched its inaugural awards, spanning six categories.

The awards aim to acknowledge members who consistently provide the highest standards of professional and trusted financial advice while also going the extra mile to support their local communities. Further, they highlight outstanding university students who represent the bright future of the financial advice profession.

Vying for the title of FAAA Certified Financial Planner Professional of the Year is Hamish Landreth of Prosperity Advisers Group; Martin McGrath of Financial Edge Group; and Bianca Musico of Warr Hunt.

Meanwhile, Burcheart's Sacha Burchgart, Robin Sandover of The Wealth Designers, and PlanningSolo's Jordan Vaka are nominated for FAAA Adviser of the Year.

Kathy Havers of Viridian Advisory, Iconic Wealth's Kelly King, and Carla Williams of Sufficient Funds are finalists for the FAAA Inspire Women Excellence in Advice Award.

Boutique Advisers, Future Gen Solutions, and Warr Hunt are nominated for FAAA Professional Practice of the Year.

FAAA Gen Next Rising Star of the Year finalists include Adams Financial Group's Jayden Adams, Scott Hendy of Focused Advisers; and Jennifer Laing of Modern You Financial Planners.

Finally, the finalists for the FAAA University Student of the Year Award are Jenna Bonaccorsi of Griffith University and Deakin University students Rojen Legaspi and Jacob Eliopoulos.

FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said the awards shine a light on the positive contributions that financial advisers make to their clients' wellbeing and security through quality financial advice.

"The FAAA Awards celebrate the commitment, talent, and passion of so many advisers within our profession," she said.

"A huge congratulations to all the 2023 finalists. We have received so many exemplary applications that narrowing each category to just three finalists in each category was an incredibly difficult task for our judges."

Abood explained each finalist has demonstrated a tireless dedication to their profession, their clients, and their communities, improving the lives of Australians for the better.

The winners will be announced at the FAAA Congress in Adelaide on November 21.

