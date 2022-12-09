Expand access to financial services: AUSTRAC

AUSTRAC has released guidance to banks and superannuation funds on helping those without access to traditional identification documents access financial services.

The guidance aims to support people from diverse backgrounds and in challenging circumstances, with the financial intelligence agency acknowledging customer documentation required by financial institutions to prove identity isn't always accessible to all members of the community. It said whether that's due to emergencies personal circumstances, location, or structural barriers, processes should be in place to help.

"This can include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, those in remote communities, the incarcerated or recently released, intersex, trans and gender diverse people whose documentation may not reflect their identity," explained AUSTRAC.

"For those fleeing domestic violence or evacuated from their home due to a natural disaster, gathering documentation before leaving is often not an option."

It further explained under Australia's anti-money laundering laws, if a customer cannot produce standard identification documents such as a driver's licences or birth certificate, banks and other regulated businesses can use other ways to verify customer identity.

AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose said supporting financial inclusion is a commitment.

"The guidance will help financial institutions adopt flexible and compassionate approaches to customer identity processes, while still maintaining due diligence processes where they are concerned that a customer is not who they claim to be," she said.

"Having flexible customer identification procedures in place is essential to ensure that members of the community can access financial services so that temporary or systemic barriers do not prevent people from gaining this access."

AUSTRAC developed this guidance in consultation with a broad range of industry groups, including the Australian Banking Association (ABA) and the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said it's an important step in assisting people who find themselves in difficult situations and are unable to produce traditional forms of identification.

"Not having access to traditional identification can restrict an individual's ability to open a bank account and receive payments and wages. This can make many everyday activities like paying bills extremely difficult," she explained.

"These new guidance materials will help give banks greater certainty to satisfy Australia's anti-money laundering rules. They will be an important tool to help banks assist more customers in difficult situations."

Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees chief executive Eva Scheerlinck added some members of the community, particularly the most disadvantaged, are not always able to provide traditional forms of identification.

"While verifying the identity of someone is important, those who struggle to do so should not be denied the financial services they need, including their superannuation savings," she said.

"The updated guidelines from AUSTRAC strike the right balance between information security and social inclusion by allowing for flexibility in procedures."