Ethical, sustainable ETFs top $9bn

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 27 JAN 2023   12:38PM

Ethical, responsible and sustainability themed ETFs crossed $9.2 billion in funds under management by the end of 2022, according to Betashares.

Betashares says that by the end of 22, there were 52 ethical, responsible and sustainability-themed ETFs. At the start of 2022, this category held $7.5 billion across 30 funds. The net change in FUM is almost wholly attributable to new new inflows - Betashares said inflows were $1.8 billion over 2022.

Betashares has 12 funds in this category with $4.2 billion in funds under management.

New inflows within Betashares is across its range, said responsible investments director Greg Liddell.

"It's a bit of a barbell, to tell the truth," Liddell said. "The ethical funds - ETHI and FAIR - are attracting funds under management, but if you look at the fund launches, thematic funds are dominating the fund launches and are increasing as a percentage of the total."

Investors are also becoming more "nuanced" in their demands for ethical and responsible ETPs, Liddell said.

"It's good to get the feedback from investors and their views are getting more sophisticated and nuanced over time," Liddell said. "Some things are still incredibly important. Most ethical investors are still interested in the ethical treatment of animals, environment, issues of diversity and social justice and those things haven't changed."

Betashares also noted that investors are also increasingly seeking stewardship of their investments when it comes to ethical investments. Liddell pointed to the refresh of the AGL board as an example.

Stewardship is of increasing value, particularly for index investors, as more stakeholders are focussed on achieving results from their stewardship program.

"The importance of stewardship is increasing, and one of the things we really push is stewardship needs to have an objective and an outcome," Liddell said. "The days when investors are happy w/ this continuous engagement for the sake of engagement are over. Again, that's increasingly unacceptable to investors. They want stewardship to generate concrete outcomes."

Greenwashing is also a topic that Betashares is tracking - the fund manager examined its materials in line with Information Sheet 271 on greenwashing, Liddell said.

"We did a complete review of all our PDSs and marketing to make sure it's consistent with those principle, and I'm happy to say it pretty much was," Liddell said.

"What ASIC didn't do, of course, is that it hasn't done what Europe and Japan has done, which is define green.

It does mean that in this interim period, a lot of the players are in a bit of a limbo."

Read more: BetasharesGreg LiddellAGL
