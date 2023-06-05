Newspaper icon
ESSSuper reduces admin fees, renews insurance mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 5 JUN 2023   12:46PM

ESSSuper is reducing administration fees and plans to rebate some of this financial year's admin fees, citing efficiencies gained through outsourcing administration. Meanwhile, it has also signed a new group insurance contract.

Currently, ESSSuper charges members a combination of an account-keeping fee of $52 a year and a percentage-based administration fee of 0.25%. From July 1, the percentage-based component will drop to 0.20%.

At the same time, the administration fee cap will be reduced from $2120 to $750 per annum - a drop of almost 65%.

"Our new administration systems are more efficient, so we are reducing administration fees... This is in line with our 'profit-to-member' ethos and will help to increase members' retirement benefits," the government fund said.

The changes apply to accumulation and income stream members. However, only the fee reductions apply to beneficiary account holders, not the cap change.

The fund is also going to rebate a portion of the administration fees paid by accumulation members this financial year, saying it's because its new administration systems are more efficient.

"This is in line with our 'profit-to-member' ethos and will help to increase members' retirement benefits," it said.

"This rebate will be calculated as the equivalent of the scheduled administration fee reduction of 0.05%... It will be applied by adjusting the unit prices for Accumulation Plan investment options on 31 May 2023."

Last year, ESSSuper transitioned to Iress for administration, having previously carried out the function internally. The two had been working on Project Voyager, a strategic initiative undertaken to ready ESSSuper for the change, since late 2019. In December 2021, ESSSuper told Financial Standard that reductions to admin fees were part of the plan, to follow "reinvesting in the member experience to ensure that the value of the transition is fully achieved."

Meanwhile, the fund has signed a new group insurance contract with AIA Australia, saying that it negotiated 10 policy changes to the benefit of members and at no extra cost.

Changes to death and TPD cover include replacing the two-year pre-existing condition exclusion with 30 consecutive days of employment from start of cover and removing the Activity of Daily Living definition and domestic duties definition from TPD policies and replacing them with a TPD Activity of Daily Work (ADW) definition or mental illness TPD definition.

Meanwhile, some of the changes being made to income protection cover include extending the recurrent disability definition from six months to one year before the waiting period applies again, and introduction of a criminal activity exclusion under which an insured member will be prohibited from claiming a benefit if they participated in criminal activity or while they're incarcerated.

Read more: ESSSuperAIA AustraliaFinancial StandardIressProject Voyager
