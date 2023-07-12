ESR appoints investment, operating chiefs

The region's largest real asset manager has promoted Josh Daitch and Matthew Lawson to group chief investment officer and group chief operating officer, respectively.

Daitch has worked with ESR since 2018, serving as group head, capital and new economy fund management.

He boasts close to three decades of real estate investment experience, having held leadership roles across the private equity and real estate divisions in various financial institutions, including Chicago-based Mesirow Financial, where he founded the real estate investment management division.

In his new role, Daitch will oversee funds management, capital raising, research and analytics, and new product creation.

Meanwhile, Lawson will step into the newly created role of group chief operating officer.

Lawson most recently served as ESR Australia's chief financial officer and brings over 20 years of experience in leading global real estate investment and financial services companies.

Prior to joining ESR, Lawson was an executive director and chief financial officer at Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels Limited. Before this, he was a managing director at JPMorgan and head of real estate investment banking, Asia.

ESR Group co-founders and co-chief executives Stuart Gibson and Jeffery Shan congratulated both Daitch and Lawson on their new roles.

"The promotions reflect the immense depth of talent across the organisation which continues to serve as a defining core competitive advantage for us," Gibson and Shan said.

"As we look forward, we are excited to work closely with Josh, Matt and the broader senior leadership team to leverage our three key pillars of growth, new economy, alternatives and REITS, to deliver long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders," they said.