Equity Trustees takes on new RE mandate

AL Capital (ALC), the independent investment and fund management arm of Aqualand Group, selected Equity Trustees to be the responsible entity of its new range of retail funds.

The funds include the ALC Global Credit Fund, the ALC Active Australian Equity Fund and the ALC Active International Equities Fund.

ALC chief executive Wayne Mo said the firm is pleased to launch the three new funds in partnership with Equity Trustees.

"Through our diverse exposure across credit and equities strategies, we are expanding our product offering as our client base broadens and demand rises," Mo said.

He added that ALC's "long history of investment expertise" and the recent acquisition of Peridot Investment Management (PIM) points to exciting times ahead.

"We've been delivering excellent returns over the last five years, especially over the last 12 months amid unprecedented market volatility," Mo said.

"Now we'll be able to leverage the complementary capabilities of Peridot and our existing resources to pursue better outcomes for our investors."

Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said: "We are delighted to be selected as the responsible entity for these new retail funds launched by ALC and look forward to working closely with them across both credit and equity markets."

"Our expertise and long history in funds governance allows us to work diligently with fund management firms, offering a tailored and experienced approach to credit and equity market investments."

It's just the latest in a long line of mandates handed to Equity Trustees recently, with the firm having also won mandates from Northleaf Capital Partners, Fort Street Real Estate Capital and ClearLife Capital.