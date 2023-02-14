Equity Trustees names super head

Equity Trustees has appointed Andrew Godfrey as executive general manager of its Superannuation Trustees Services business.

Godfrey replaces Mark Blair, who successfully transformed the company's strategy to concentrate on independent outsourced trusteeship in the super sector. This led to a significant increase in funds under supervision from $1 billion to $40 billion.

Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien commented: "Andrew comes to Equity Trustees with more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including leadership roles across superannuation, wealth, financial advice and insurance."

"His experience has spanned operations, technology, leadership of master trusts, client delivery, transformation and change and risk, and most recently consulting to the sector."

Godfrey has served as Mercer's chief operating officer of the Asia Pacific region.

He has also been chief operating officer at AIA.

"We are fortunate to have this exceptional expertise and experience to continue the growth story for our specialist superannuation trustee service, which has included the acquisition of Zurich Australian Super and trustee appointments to AIA (Comminsure) in 2019, followed by HUB24 Super Fund and AMP Life super funds in 2020," O'Brien said.

"Andrew inherits a capable and strong leadership team, excellent clients, and clear direction. We believe the market we have established for superannuation trusteeship is ripe with opportunity - and our business will continue to go from strength to strength as a result."