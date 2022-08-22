Newspaper icon
Equity Trustees confirms AET acquisition

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 22 AUG 2022   12:54PM

Equity Trustees has announced it will acquire Insignia Financial's Australian Executor Trustees (AET) for $135 million.

Following last week's market speculation, a statement said the acquisition will deliver significant growth for EQT, adding $5.4 billion in funds under management and boosting overall revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by more than a third.

It added the acquisition will be funded through a combination of debt and equity.

This includes $125 million from an equity raising, comprising a $40.4 million institutional placement, an $84.6 million one for six accelerated pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer and $40 million from the drawdown of an additional debt facility with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ).

EQT chair Carol Schwartz said: "This is a transformative acquisition that enhances EQT's capability in private client trustee services while growing shareholder value."

Its managing director Mick O'Brien added that AET is a strong strategic fit.

"The business is highly complementary and provides geographic diversity, establishing a presence in Adelaide and significantly increasing our presence in Western Australia, as well as expanding our presence in Queensland and New South Wales," he said.

"It adds scale to our trustee and wealth services (TWS) private client offering, particularly in our Indigenous and health and personal injury businesses and supports our ongoing commitment to investment in products, services and technology."

An overview of the AET business explained that in FY22 it oversaw more than $6.9 billion in FUM, administration, advice and supervision.

On a standalone basis, in FY22 AET generated revenue of $38.1 million.

"The business offers a comprehensive range of services across Australia through two divisions - trustee services and platform services. EQT's primary focus is the trustee services division. Platform Services comprise AET's self-managed super funds (SMSF) and portfolio management services (PMS), which EQT intends to exit. EQT intends to retain the client management and trustee role for small APRA funds," it concluded.

EQT further announced its net profit after tax is up 12.5% on the prior year to $24 million.

For June 30 year end, it said funds under management, administration and supervision saw a 3.3% increase to $148.9 billion, revenue grew 10.4% to  $112 million and earnings per share increased 11.7% to 115 cents.

It reported superannuation trustee service (STS) revenue is also up 9% to $21 million, EQT said the growth primarily is driven by net fund inflows and positive equity markets.

"The STS business has achieved a material improvement in size and scale, with trustee responsibility for more than 550,000 superannuation fund members and has continuing opportunities for further growth."

Schwartz added EQT has now delivered higher dividends in five of the last six years, after maintaining the dividend in the 2020 Covid-impacted year.

