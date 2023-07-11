Equity managed funds in record outflows: Calastone

Investors abandoned unlisted managed equity funds in record amounts in the June quarter, data from Calastone reveals, as they look to cash and fixed interest for security.

Some $2.8 billion is the largest outflow Calastone has recorded in the last five years in its analysis of Australia's unlisted domiciled managed funds sector.

Global equity funds led the exodus of investor funds, suffering $1.52 billion in outflows. Australian equities fared relatively better, losing $59 million during the period.

Sustainable equity funds experienced five consecutive months of outflows, shedding $508 million at the end of June.

Conversely, emerging market funds bucked the trend, reporting net flows of $4 million, while fixed income funds raked in $582 million.

While this is not a record for fixed interest, Calastone managing director for Australia and New Zealand Teresa Walker said, it stands in stark contrast to trends in riskier assets.

"June's shock rate rise from the RBA pushed bond prices down and this slowed the inflows, but with yields now having reset at even more attractive levels this slowing may well prove temporary," she said.

Short-dated fixed income funds currently offer income of 4.4%. The 10-year Australian bond yield has risen from 3.1% to 4% in three months.

"Fixed income funds have not looked so attractive since before the Global Financial Crisis. At the same time, the recession fears stalking equity and property markets are making investors nervous," Walker said.

While investments in emerging markets during the quarter was admittedly small, Walker said the backdrop of large outflows from other equity funds makes it significant.

"Investors are attracted by relatively low valuations, and the benefits to emerging markets both of a weakening US dollar and of the impending turn in the credit cycle," she said.

"As part of the emerging market story, China's economic recovery from zero-Covid may have disappointed everyone so far, but investors are hoping the government will step in with renewed stimulus to spur the economy back to life."