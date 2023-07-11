Equipsuper adds board director

The $30 billion superannuation fund which covers workers from engineering, manufacturing, healthcare and teaching, has appointed Julian Widdup to the board as a new member director.

Widdup replaces Jan Dekker, who joined the board in 2016.

For over two decades, Widdup has served as a director for several companies, including the Australian Catholic Superannuation Retirement Fund and Darwin International Airport.

Currently, he sits on the boards of Australian Catholic University - the publicly funded university with seven campuses in Australia and annual revenues of $500 million - Rural Funds Management, Catholic Schools NSW, and Screen Canberra.

He is also an audit committee member for the Cultural Facilities Corporation that manages the Canberra Theatre Group, the Canberra Museum and Gallery, including the Nolan Collection Gallery and the ACT Historic Places.

As for executive positions, Widdup has more than 12 years experience in infrastructure and assets, including five years with Towers Perrin's asset consulting practice and seven years at Access Capital Advisers

He also did a stint at Palisade Investment Partners, where he was partner and head of investment operations.

Widdup was one of the mid-market infrastructure firm's top dealmakers.

Even earlier, he worked for the Insurance and Superannuation Commission, now APRA.

Equipsuper chair Danny Casey welcomed Widdup to the board.

"Julian brings a wealth of experience across many large companies, both domestically and abroad. He has successfully led organisations both within and outside the superannuation sector, and his insights will add to our board's ability to guide the fund through its next phase of growth," he said.

Equipsuper's nine-person board consists of three independent directors, three-member directors, and three employer directors.

"Julian joins a strong skills-based board featuring combined experience at the highest levels of organisational leadership. His perspectives and guidance will help us continue to provide excellent outcomes for our members and employers," Casey said.

"I'm excited to be joining one of Australia's oldest superannuation funds, equipping Australians for retirement for more than 90 years. It's a pivotal time to be part of Equipsuper as we look to build on the work of all those who have led the fund before," added Widdup.

Casey thanked Dekker for his contribution over the last seven years.

"He has been a fantastic leader of this fund, contributing strongly to what we've achieved as a fund over his tenure and, while he will be missed, we wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Casey

Dekker is a director of Togethr Trustees and managing director of the Rockpool Group.

One of the nation's oldest industry funds, Equipsuper plans to lift assets under management to $50 billion within the next three years.