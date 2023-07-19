Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Equip Super sets sights on being different

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JUL 2023   12:50PM

The $30 billion superannuation fund is firmly in its growth era, consolidating its multiple brands and products and unveiling a new look that it hopes will help achieve its ambitious plan of being "a different type of fund."

Two years on from its official merger with Catholic Super, Equip Super has finally combined the membership, operations, and investments of both funds, with chief executive Scott Cameron saying the aim is to drive more efficiencies.

It's also all part of the plan to grow the fund further, which Cameron says includes a focus on its existing employer channels but will almost certainly mean more mergers, adding that the fund is open to exploring opportunities and assessing those that look likely to drive positive outcomes for members.

"We believe that [having] funds under management of $50-60 billion can unlock further scale benefits for members, and that we can reach more than $50 billion through inorganic growth - mergers and successor funds transfers - which have been a hallmark of our journey to date," he said.

To this point, corporate funds have proved Equip's favourite to hoover up in recent years. Since 2017 it's taken on the Rio Tinto Staff Superannuation Fund, BOC Super, Toyota Super, Pitcher Retirement Plan and the Dow Australia Superannuation Fund.

Commenting further, he said: "We don't have a fixed date for meeting that milestone. We will take our time to find inorganic growth opportunities that deliver the right outcomes for our members."

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

The fund is also not pursuing growth for growth's sake, Scott added.

"We aspire to be a different type of fund-one that's big enough to matter, but small enough to care... We see a place in the industry for a fund of scale that offers a better experience and connection for members and employers, driving the best retirement outcomes possible," he said.

Under the changes rolled out this month, the Catholic Super brand is retained, as are those of select corporate funds Equip has taken on in recent years. However, four long-standing brands have been retired. MyLife MySuper and Transport Industry Super have been closed, while MyLife MyAdvice will now be known as Catholic Super Financial Planning and MyLife MyPension will be Catholic Super Retirement Income.

Meanwhile, the Equip Super brand has been revitalised and a new logo introduced that comprises two blue arrows, which the fund says signify members and employers being pushed forward. On the new website, members will also have access to a range of new educational resources, including tools, modules and calculators tailored to different phases of their superannuation or retirement journey. This includes a Knowledge Hub that covers everything from the basics of super and salary sacrificing, to making a Will and creating an inheritance.

"The greatest beneficiaries of these changes will be our members," Cameron said.

"That's who we're doing it for, because they are ultimately who we're here for."

While the added scale means savings of some kind for most members, others will see theirs increase.

Administration fees paid by Equip members have decreased to 0.22% per annum from 0.25%, capped at $1100. It's an increase for Catholic Super members however, who to now have paid only 0.18%; their weekly admin fee is reducing from $1.80 to $1 though.

On the product front, all investment options have been combined on the one menu, including several new offerings. A new low-cost passive option called Index Diversified has been introduced, while the PostiveIMPACT option has been replaced with a new Future Focus option, which the fund said is slightly less aggressive in its allocations to growth assets.

"While the SRI option [PositiveIMPACT] was 100% invested in Australian shares and replicated a sustainability index, Future Focus has been designed to be a more broadly diversified investment option. It invests mainly in growth assets such as shares, property, and infrastructure, with the balance invested in more stable assets like fixed interest and other defensive assets," Equip Super said.

The option, as it was prior to the July 1 change, achieved a return of 11.18% for FY23. The MySuper option returned 9.83%, while its Growth Plus and Growth options were the top performers on 14% and 12.34% respectively.

The fund currently has about 140,000 members.

Read more: Catholic SuperEquip SuperMyLife MyAdviceMyLife MyPensionMyLife MySuperScott CameronTransport Industry Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australians neglecting their retirement: Super fund
Apollo increases Challenger stake
Retirement no longer back of mind: Equip
Super fund with highest customer satisfaction named
Challenger offloads banking business
Women have suffered greater financial loss post-pandemic: Research
Lutheran Super merger imminent
Young Australians more 'super savvy': Equip
Retirement Income Covenant a win for advisers - but for how long?
Equip makes key leadership appointments

Editor's Choice

PE success all about fund selection: Rest

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's private equity market solidified its position as the fastest-growing sector to boost private capital markets in 2022, following a raising of about $9 billion. When hunting returns off the back of its success, Rest head of private equity Marina Pasika says it all lies in meticulous fund selection.

ASIC slaps interim stop order on ClearView

KARREN VERGARA
ClearView has copped an interim stop order on two of its life insurance products after ASIC found deficiencies in its Target Market Determination (TMD).

Advisers' experience stands at 14.5 years

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers have 14.5 years of professional advice experience on a median basis, but very few have more than 20, a Rainmaker analysis shows.

AMP's largest super option yields 9.1% return

ANDREW MCKEAN
AMP has delivered a return of 9.1% for members of its biggest superannuation product.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.