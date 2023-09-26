Newspaper icon
Investment
EQT launches new wholesale fund down under

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 26 SEP 2023   12:44PM

The Swedish investment giant's new fund, EQT Nexus, offers Australian wholesale investors access to its diverse private markets fund.

The open-ended fund, managed full-time by two portfolio managers, invests in a range of EQT funds spanning mature buyouts to early-stage investing across the globe, with a focus on EQT's flagship private equity and infrastructure strategies.

It will also co-invest in companies alongside EQT's funds.

Following its successful launch in the Nordics in May, Australia is the second market to go live in a global rollout.

EQT head of capital raising Australia Martin Donnelly said it comes in response to growing demand from local wholesale investors, financial advisers, private banks, and family offices for diversified private asset solutions.

"Australian wholesale investors, along with their advisers and key groups like family offices, are strategic shifting towards alternative investments as they seek diversification and superior returns," Donnelly said.

"With public markets narrowing, private assets offer new avenues for constructing resilient portfolios and offer access to significant value creation that occurs outside public markets."

EQT partner and global head of wealth Peter Beske Nielsen added that private individual investors have historically faced large barriers to entry when looking to invest into private markets due to a variety of factors such as high investment minimums, complex liquidity arrangements, and longer lockups.

"EQT Nexus seeks to address these challenges by enabling investors to access EQT's strategies through a fully-funded single investment, supported by a transparent fee structure," Beske Nielsen said.

"Normally, if you invest in private equity, it takes quite a bit of time to get that exposure, whereas with EQT Nexus, you invest, and you have exposure on day one. You also have the performance of 12-15% per annum on day one."

Beske Nielsen added the minimum size investment in EQT Nexus is $500,000, which is "much much smaller than private equity investors would be used to."

"It's an open-ended infrastructure, and we take subscriptions every month," he said.

"It's also important to mention that it's quite easy to get out. Normally, if you make a private equity commitment, you can only get out when the fund is liquidated in 10 to 12 years. Here, you can get out at a quarterly basis."

Beske Nielsen noted EQT Nexus does however have a 'soft lock off' in the beginning, because it wants investors to have at least a three to five-year view on the product.

"In the first 18 months, it's going to cost a small penalty to get out, because we don't want EQT Nexus to be a trading product," he explained.

