EQT buys VetPartners

The Swedish-based firm will acquire VetPartners from National Veterinary Associates (NVA) via its BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII.

As a part of the transaction, BPEA VIII is expected to be 35-40% invested in VetPartners, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

EQT said it will support VetPartners' healthcare practitioners in focusing on animal care, while investing significantly in diagnostic equipment, technology, innovation, recruitment and continued professional development.

"We have been highly impressed by the VetPartners organisation, and the leading position it has built in the region through its partnership with over 1300 passionate vets and over 3000 nurses and clinical support staff serving their local communities," EQT co-head of private equity ANZ and investment adviser David Forde said.

"As one of the leading global animal health investors, EQT is uniquely positioned to support VetPartners' continued growth and sustained delivery of high-quality healthcare for the pets that families cherish."

Meantime, VetPartners chief executive Mark Jeffery said: "We are delighted to welcome EQT as a partner given their strong global track record in animal health and healthcare more broadly."

"Together, we will continue to be an advocate for the advancement of the veterinary profession, fostering a collegiate community of professionals delivering the highest-quality healthcare services to pet parents in the region with a common mission to improve the comfort and well-being of animals."

VetPartners chief veterinary officer Brett Hodgkin added: "Together with our new investment partner EQT, we can drive positive change in animal health outcomes, while also striving to build community clinics and hospitals that are an employer of choice for our vets, nurses and all 4,300 animal advocates within our team."

The news comes after the launch of EQT's new open-ended fund, EQT Nexus, in September.