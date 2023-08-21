Newspaper icon
Earnings, profits down at Charter Hall

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 21 AUG 2023   12:39PM

The fund manager has reported operating earnings of $441.2 million for FY23, down about $100 million from the year prior.

Its statutory profit after tax was $196.1 million, down a significant 78.5% on the previous year. Full year distributions totaled 42.5 cents per security (cps).It comes as the Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) made a whopping 122% loss after raking in a profit of $911.9 million in the prior period.

Charter Hall managing director and group chief executive David Harrison said despite challenging conditions, FY23 maintained group FUM despite downward valuations driven by rising interest rates.

"Property FUM grew $6.2 billion to $71.0 billion, and our operating earnings ex-transaction and performance fees grew strongly, reflecting growth in FYM, the benefits of scale and our diligent focus on costs," Harrison said.

"We delivered $3.1 billion of new developments for our funds, successfully completing four new office buildings and 17 logistics facilities. We remain well-placed to deploy capital into opportunities as they emerge..."

According to Harrison, Charter Hall has $6 billion in available liquidity, which has risen to $7 billion post balance date with the $1.2 billion CPIF Asian Term Loan facility closing in August, "whilst the committed and uncommitted $13.9 billion development pipeline provides further organic growth potential."

Moving forward, the group said it will continue to operate the same strategy executed for 18 years since its IPO in 2005 - a capital light, partnership model where the fully integrated platform can identity and exploit opportunities and trends before they become mainstream.

"As one of the largest owners of real estate in Australia, we are well aware of sub-market liquidity, market pricing and customer trends," Charter Hall said.

"We will continue to curate our portfolios and continue both selective acquisitions and what has now been eight years of repeated divestments exceeding $1 billion annually, as pruning portfolios is a key ingredient of active asset management."

Based on no material change in current market conditions, Charter Hall FY25 earnings guidance is for post-tax operating earnings per security of approximately 75 cps.

FY24 distribution per security guidance is for 6% growth over FY23.

