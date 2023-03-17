Early super release scheme a mistake: ISA

Industry Super Australia (ISA) has warned against repeating the early release of super scheme that gave unrestricted access to retirement savings.

The early release of super scheme allowed individuals to withdraw up to $20,000 of their retirement savings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But unfortunately, a recent estimate from ISA indicates a 30-year-old who withdrew the maximum amount could be $80,000 worse off at retirement.

One in six working aged people raided their retirement savings, leading to a total of $38 billion in withdrawn funds.

According to a study by Australian National University and George Washington University, those who withdrew their super did so as soon as possible and as much as possible. Moreover, withdrawers were younger, more likely to be in blue-collar professions, and live farther from major cities.

Although the early release of super was intended to provide relief to Australians experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic, the study also found many used withdrawn funds for non-essential purchases such as takeout food, gambling, and furniture.

To prevent future governments from opening access to super during economic downturns, the ISA recommended legislating an objective of super that prioritises preservation.

Of note, the government's draft objective for superannuation is to preserve savings and deliver income for a dignified retirement, alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way.

"If super's purpose was written into law, it may have prevented the previous government from immediately opening-up super when stimulus was needed during the COVID economic downturn," ISA said.

"Super should only be for retirement other than in circumstances that match the existing hardship provisions - cases of extreme financial hardship or to pay for life saving medical treatment."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, ASFA said the government's COVID-19 early release of super scheme saw the closure or near emptying of almost one million member accounts, largely held by women, single parents and the unemployed.

ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said while the super system played a crucial role in distributing payments quickly in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the early release scheme had a detrimental impact on the retirement savings of many Australians.

ASFA also pushed for a legislated objective for superannuation.