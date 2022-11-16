Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Durack returns to Schroders

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 NOV 2022   12:22PM

The global investment firm announced several senior leadership appointments in its Asia Pacific business, including the return of Chris Durack in a key role.

After a 17-year tenure, Schroders Asia Pacific chief executive Susan Soh will retire from the firm at the end of the year.

Soh will be replaced by Chris Durack, who returns after having left the firm last year. Durack was co-chief executive of Asia Pacific for about 18 months alongside Soh before departing the business in November 2021.

He was also country head for Australia since 2018. In total, he was with Schroders for 10 years, including as chief executive, Hong Kong. Prior to joining Schroders, Durack was chief executive of State Super for close to three years.

Durack's new role is effective January and will be based in Singapore.

Soh leaves with a long track record of success in the key roles she has held, including a very strong period of business growth as chief executive of Schroders Singapore and South-East Asia. She will remain in a part-time senior advisor role at the firm.

Meanwhile, Schroders deputy head of Asia Pacific and chief executive of Hong Kong Amy Cho has decided to leave the firm after four years.

Her successor will be Gopi Mirchandani, who currently serves as chief executive and head of client group Asia at NN Investment Partners (NNIP).

Mirchandani will additionally take on the newly created role of head of strategy, Asia Pacific, where she will work with the leadership team to identify new business opportunities and partnerships.

Schroders group chief executive Peter Harrison said that the Asia Pacific region is a key part of the firm's growth strategy, and it is proud to have a line-up of strong senior leaders in the region to sustain its business momentum.

"We have been fortunate to have a leader of Susan Soh's calibre for the past 17 years, and whilst Susan will remain as a senior advisor to our business, we wish her well in her retirement from executive responsibilities," Harrison said.

"I am pleased to welcome Chris Durack back to the Schroders family. With a decade long tenure at Schroders and a wealth of industry knowledge, Chris is ideally placed to lead the Asia Pacific region and ensure the ongoing success of our business."

Meanwhile, Schroders global head of distribution Lieven Debruyne said: "With the appointment of Chris Durack and the strength of his leadership team in the Asia Pacific region, I am confident we will continue to deliver leading global and local investment solutions to our clients across the region."

Read more: SchrodersChris DurackSusan SohAmy ChoGopi MirchandaniPeter HarrisonState Super
