Don't water down YFYS: Grattan Institute

Grattan Institute has warned the government against watering down the Your Future, Your Super reforms, saying it should instead focus on implementing the remaining recommendations of the Productivity Commission.

In its submission, Grattan Institute has argued the reforms are working as intended, leading to better outcomes for members. It said retaining the integrity of the performance test is critical.

"The existing test provides a clear and transparent benchmark with defined consequences. Funds know how they will be assessed ahead of time, and they understand what happens when they fail. This makes the regime enforceable and enhances the effectiveness of the regulator," Grattan Institute said.

"Introducing subjectivity into the test - such as allowing APRA greater discretion in applying the test - would compromise its integrity and risk recent gains to super fund members. Funds can always find an excuse for their under-performance or high fees, and regulatory risk-aversion suggests this could lead to the policy being toothless. When the regulator does make adverse judgments, these would be exposed to perpetual legal challenges."

It added that the impact of any changes to the performance test must be weighed against its benefits, noting that all funds that failed the first test have taken steps to merge or reduce fees. Only one that failed that test also failed the second, AMG Super, and is now closed to new members but with lower fees.

"These outcomes represent real benefits to members. A leaner system with fewer, lower-fee and better-performing funds means higher balances at retirement. The Productivity Commission estimated that if the 50 highest-cost funds merged with the 10 lowest-cost funds, the annual savings would be about $1.8 billion," the submission noted.

"In the absence of demand-driven competition, the system has accommodated hundreds of institutional funds and tens of thousands of investment options. This has created unnecessary complexity and cost. The existence of unintended consequences alone does not justify policy change. Their magnitude matters too. Changes that work against the tests broader benefits are unlikely to be in members' interests."

It also scoffed at the idea that the reforms may create funds that are "too big to fail", labelling the idea as misguided and not applicable to defined contribution superannuation funds as the concept typically refers to leveraged entities that would cause systemic problems if they were to default.

Still, Grattan Institute did concede that the performance test requires improvements, saying there is scope to increase the number of asset classes assessed so that the test better reflects the broad asset classes funds invest in. It also said the test timeframe should be extended to 10 years as more data is collected to increase the tracking error tolerance of funds.

It also said the expansion of the test to Choice products should proceed in 2023, citing "serious market failure" in the segment. It said carve-outs are bad policy and the test should be extended to investment options available via platforms as some of the worst-performing Choice products may be excluded if there is a platform carve-out.

There should also be a review to assess further expansion of the test, Grattan Institute said, including single-sector, externally managed, member-directed and retirement products.

Finally, Grattan Institute said stapling should be implemented in full, but investment will be needed.

"Investments to streamline the process will ease the burden on employers, and changes need to be made to the 'standard choice form' issued by the ATO to better reflect the policy intent of stapling," it said.

"The current design of the form and the flow-on to digital on-boarding services is probably still leading to new accounts being the 'default' outcome when an employee starts a new job. Selecting an existing fund should be easier - for both employers and employees - than selecting a new fund."

It added that any concerns about people starting a new job and remaining in an insurance policy that excludes their new occupation can be addressed by banning occupational exclusions.

"Such restrictive policies are becoming increasingly inappropriate, particularly given most funds now present as a mass-market offering rather than an industry- or employer-specific fund," the submission reads.

Grattan Institute said the YFYS reforms are just one ingredient in fixing the problems within the super sector that have led to poor member outcomes. It called for the Productivity Commission's recommendation of a 'best in show' list to "inject broader, wholesale competitive pressure into the system," as funds would compete to be one of the funds Australians are defaulted into and continue to compete to remain one.

"Market discipline would come from experts who have the time, resources and expertise to decide which funds to shortlist, rather than individuals who don't," it said.

"The government's focus should be on implementing the remaining Productivity Commission recommendations, not watering down those already implemented."