Don't abandon 60/40: J.P Morgan

As the economy enters a period of transition, J.P. Morgan Asset Management (J.P. Morgan) has stressed the long-term advantages of the iconic 60/40 portfolio.

The J.P. Morgan Asset Management 2024 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs) report, now in its 28th edition, provides a 10-15-year outlook for risks and returns across asset classes.

According to the report, the forecasted annual return for a USD 60/40 stock-bond portfolio over the next 10-15 years remains attractive at 7%.

"While that is a dip of 20 basis points (bps) from 2022, it's still a great starting point from which to extend out of cash and into a wide opportunity set, expand deeper into the alternatives universe and enhance with active alpha," it said.

For instance, by adding a 25% allocation to alternative assets, the global investment giant said 60/40 forecast returns can be increased by 60 basis points and the Sharpe ratio (which compares the return of an investment with its risk) can be improved by about 12%.

"As investors navigate a world in transition, it is crucial to build smarter portfolios by extending out of cash and benchmarks, expanding opportunity sets into alternatives and adding greater international exposure for better diversification and returns," J.P Morgan global multi-asset strategist Sylvia Sheng said.

"Yet, several market imbalances deserve attention as they could exert significant influence on returns and risks."

Sheng said one of the trends J.P. Morgan observed is the growing separation between China and the broader emerging market (EM) opportunity set.

"While more favourable fundamentals bode well for non-China EM equities, Chinese equities remain attractive from a valuation perspective and given our forecast for a gradual RMB appreciation," she said.

"Thus, actively rebalancing and diversifying allocation in EM will be key to capturing opportunities and managing risks."

J.P. Morgan global market strategist Kerry Craig said EMs retain their growth premium relative to developed market (DM) economies, but this gap has been narrowing steadily.

After two years of little change to our long-term growth expectations, we modestly raise our developed market (DM) growth forecast and lower our EM projections, Craig said.

"Our DM growth forecast moves up to 1.6% in response to rapid advances in artificial intelligence which provide a boost to productivity. Meanwhile, our EM forecast slips to 3.5% as China's decades-long expansion continues to slow."

Meantime, J.P. Morgan chief executive Australia and New Zealand Andrew Creber said whether investors are just starting on their journey or institutions rebalancing their portfolios, the LTCMAs serve as a sound compass to help guide us through different scenarios as the world transitions.

"They help identify new and review existing investment opportunities unique to each client's long-term goals - considering risk/reward and growth objectives," he said.

The LTCMAs are created through a research process utilising quantitative and qualitative inputs and insights from over 60 J.P. Morgan Asset and Wealth Management experts.