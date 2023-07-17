Does ESG have a fiduciary issue?

ESG alone cannot drive value creation, but ESG integration can be used to gain competitive advantage, according to Prequin.

The investment data company's latest survey of limited partners featured in Preqin's ESG in Alternatives 2023 report revealed that there is no clear consensus on whether ESG positively impacts long-term returns or whether it hinders performance.

During a research launch event, panellists said effective ESG integration means asset managers can incorporate the most meaningful and material information into the investment process. This includes ESG risks, as well as more traditional risk categories such as operational, market, liquidity, credit, currency, and inflation.

Despite criticism that positions ESG as a barrier to fiduciary duty, panellists argued that embracing ESG principles is in the interest of stakeholders.

ESG investing, they said, provides a holistic approach that broadens the evaluation criteria for investments and promotes risk reduction for clients.

"We're moving beyond the question of, 'what is ESG?' and now we're getting more into the question of, 'what pushes the needle for my firm and my clients to get competitive advantage?'," Soojin Kim, head of ESG research at Preqin, said.

Despite Europe's and North America's dominance in ESG fundraising and impact investing respectively, the term has been a point of contention with BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink in June calling the acronym "totally weaponised".

"The chatter we've seen around anti-ESG in the US is forcing some good reflection and thinking critically about what strategies our clients are pursuing and how they articulate the financial benefits to investors," Jenni Morawetz, Kirkland and Ellis partner in ESG and impact, said.

Preqin head of ESG solutions and corporate responsibility Jaclyn Bouchard argued that if BlackRock stops using the term, environmental, social and governance will become more integrated in the "fabric" of investments - instead of something separate.

At its May AGM, BlackRock shareholders overwhelmingly supported climate-friendly and diversity policies.

ESG was being shunned by some because it was being used as too general a term, says Michael Viehs, global head of sustainable investing at Partners Capital.

"For me, there is no such thing as ESG investing," he said.

"ESG is not the right way to do it... we need make a distinction between ESG practices and generic impact investing."

However, he added that conducting an ESG analysis was an effective way to assess investment risk.

"When you do this, you do effectively fulfil your fiduciary duty because you effectively assess your investment risk."

"ESG integration means getting a more realistic picture as an analyst and as a portfolio manager when you invest in a company," he said.

"It is investing 101 if we believe that ESG can effectively shed more light on the riskiness and also potential to create value of aligning investee companies."

Although increased scrutiny may complicate matters for general partners, many remain committed to ESG.

Increased scrutiny "is going to catalyse the next generation of ESG. And I do see that more as an opportunity than a risk at this stage," Yovanka Bylander, head of sustainability at TimesSquare Capital Management, said.

In response to claims that ESG was confusing or unspecific, Bylander said the acronym simply means "extra special good".

ESG investing is a holistic approach that "widens the lens of what we look for when evaluating investments and promotes the reduction of risk for clients," Bouchard added.

"The more managers can demonstrate the value of ESG strategies, the more successful they will be with a wide variety of investors," Jayda Etienne of Preqin First Close said.

She says higher levels of ESG transparency drive growth, and that thematic investing funds are attracting investor attention.

Etienne added there will be growing sophistication in the market for human rights issues.

Biodiversity and the link with climate change and the energy transition will be key investment themes going forward, Viehs said, while "diversity, equity and inclusion... are less investable opportunities".

He said there was an emphasis on data availability and reporting moving forward as reporting is a unanimous barrier to ESG adoption.