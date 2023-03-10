Newspaper icon
Dodgy advice bill nears $5bn: ASIC

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAR 2023   12:06PM

Providing its final update on institutions' financial advice remediation programs, ASIC calculated AMP, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank (CBA), Macquarie, NAB and Westpac have so far paid a combined $4.7 billion.

The remediation programs included in ASIC's update relate to customers who suffered loss or detriment due to fee for no service misconduct or non-compliant advice. While it is ASIC's final update, some remediation programs are ongoing.

The watchdog said the institutions have paid or offered the total sum as at 31 December 2022 which included $1.1 billion paid or offered between 1 July and 31 December 2022.

AMP will pay a total of $679,211,431 to 343,417 customers; ANZ will pay $353,299,592 to 81,766 customers; and CBA will pay $1,125,799,146 to its 250,924 customers.

NAB's total bill is the highest at $1,498,949,895 to 803,024 customers, followed by Westpac which will pay $1,029,118,802 to 122,421 customers.

Meanwhile, Macquarie has the smallest bill at $4,628,000 to 1105 customers, remediating only for fees for no service.

"While this final update on remediation figures draws a line under this program of work, following eight years of addressing financial institutions' and advisers' failure to provide ongoing services to fee-paying customers, we will continue to monitor institutions' processes to complete ongoing work in this area," said ASIC commissioner Danielle Press.

ASIC said it conducted the two reviews to investigate the extent of failure by the institutions to deliver ongoing advice services to financial advice customers who were paying fees to receive those services, as well as to understand how effectively the institutions supervised their financial advisers to identify and deal with non-compliant advice.

For example, personal advice provided to a retail client by an adviser who did not comply with the relevant conduct obligations in the Corporations Act, such as the obligations to give appropriate advice or to act in the best interests of the clients, at the time the advice was given.

"ASIC compensation for financial advice-related misconduct project has shone a light on the advice fees that customers are paying and the services they should be receiving in return," said Press.

"The subsequent programs have resulted in very significant remediation payments to affected consumers."

ASIC warned it will continue to monitor the implementation and finalisation of remaining programs.

RF Corval secures industrial facility, eyes more

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:33PM
The boutique fund manager has purchased a $14.7 million industrial asset through its RF CorVal Property Fund (CPF), as it looks to capitalise on tailwinds in the market it sees lasting for some time to come.

Inflation decimates retiree purchasing power

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:03PM
Inflation is eroding retirees' purchasing power, posing a significant risk to their financial stability.

Gender lens approach wins: Steed

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:40PM
Approaching investment opportunities through a gender lens is key to realising outperformance, according to Melior Investment Management's Lucy Steed.

