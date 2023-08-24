Diverger aims to increase profits via scalability

Newspaper icon
BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 24 AUG 2023   12:24PM

Diverger's net profit after tax dropped by 24% to $2.83 million in FY23 on the back of mergers and acquisitions - something it will continue to pursue.

Reporting to the ASX, Diverger announced the completion of four acquisitions and projected collectively they will contribute more than $1.3 million to FY24 EBITA.

Diverger explained it plans to grow underlying profit to $10.5 million by FY25, through growing scale, service expansion and technology driven transformation.

To hit its profit increase by 2025 it said several actions were taken over the 2023 fiscal year which includes the acquisition of AFSLC Compliance and Priority Networking. Further, it established the advice equity partnership model, completing two investments into McGregor Wealth Management Pty Ltd and Atkinson Saynor Private Wealth.

Diverger announced a slight increase of 2% on its normalised EBITA which shifted to $6.9 million from $7.06 million.

Meantime, net revenue jumped by 19% to $37.61 million from $31.61 million in 2022 and it announced total dividends for the year of 5.5 cents per share, up 10%.

Diverger said it's further diversified its revenue model, with 90% recurring revenue across five core services and a national footprint of about 4100 advice, accounting, and other firms, up 8%.

It highlighted "substantial inflows" into CARE portfolios of $863 million despite market volatility, now managing $2.7 billion of investor assets.

Diverger also noted the rollout of its new member portal for Knowledge Shop accounting firms and continued investment into digital transformation of core operations, with the expansion of HubConnect.

Following the investments made in FY23, Diverger said it anticipates underlying profit growth of around $8-9 million, however it acknowledged continued uncertainty of market conditions.

"We are pleased the company has delivered materially improved 2H results after the period of re-investment in the 1H and focus on progressing M&A transactions," Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen said.

"This performance is expected to carry through into FY24 run rate."

Read more: DivergerAFSLC ComplianceASXAtkinson Saynor Private WealthCAREHubConnectMcGregor Wealth Management Pty LtdNathan Jacobsen
