Investment
Dexus reports $752.7m loss

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 AUG 2023   12:43PM

Reporting its annual results to the ASX, Dexus has taken a $752.7 million hit, primarily driven by unrealised valuation losses on its investment properties.

In its FY23 results, Dexus disclosed that adjusted funds from operations stood at $555 million. This translates to 51.6 cents per security, which represents a 3% decrease when compared to the preceding year.

Dexus said the shift from FY22 profit of $1.6 billion was down to $1.18 billion of fair valuation losses incurred on its investment properties, due to a reduction in capitalisation rates across the portfolio.

This contrasts with the previous year, where fair valuation gains amounting to $926 million were acknowledged.

The real estate giant said the revaluation losses primarily drove the $1.40 or 11.4% decrease in net tangible asset (NTA) backing per security during the year to $10.88 at 30 June 2023.

Dexus further added the AMP Capital platform acquisition impacted NTA per security by 26 cents as a result of transaction costs incurred and management rights and goodwill which are classified as intangible assets.

"Operating in an uncertain economic environment remains challenging. In this environment we have continued to diversify our capital sources, and grow and diversify our funds management business, while we re-weight the Dexus portfolio," said Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg.

"We have announced $1.8 billion of balance sheet divestments since the FY22 result, maintaining a strong balance sheet and enabling us to recycle capital into higher returning opportunities."

Property peril also resulted in Mirvac shedding $165 million for the 12 months to June 2023, down from $906 million the year over.

The group said exposure to property valuation risk led to the slump, which translates to 14.7 cents per stapled security, however the results are in line with revised guidance provided in April 2023.

Mirvac reported a downward revaluation of its investment property portfolio, reflecting decreases of -5.6% for office properties and -5.3% for retail properties. This was partially mitigated by favorable revaluations in the industrial portfolio, which saw an increase of +6.2%.

Meanwhile, its operating profit after tax also took a 3% hit to $580 million from $596 million in FY22.

"While high inflation and interest rates continue to place pressures on our operating environment, our integrated model ensures that we are well positioned to continue to execute our urban strategy and deliver returns for securityholders," Mirvac chief executive and managing director Campbell Hanan said.

Expanding the group's funds management offering with aligned capital partners remains a strategic focus, he added, "and is well supported by our deep multi-sector development pipeline and market-leading investment and sustainability performance."

"Additionally, we have an attractive profile of upcoming apartment project completions, which, together with planned launches in FY24 and FY25, are well-placed to capture expected demand in an undersupplied market," he said.

