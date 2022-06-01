Newspaper icon
Deutsche Bank, DWS raided over greenwashing

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUN 2022   12:49PM

The offices of DWS and Deutsche Bank have been raided by German police as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of extensive greenwashing.

The investigation by the German regulator, BaFin, aligns to that of the US Securities and Exchange Commission which was launched following allegations from DWS's former group sustainability officer that the company is misrepresenting its ESG credentials; it is alleged claims made in its 2020 annual report that more than half of DWS's assets are ESG integrated are incorrect.

It's reported about 50 officers, including some from BaFin, executed a raid on the offices on Tuesday morning without warning and interviewed several staff.

The former executive, Desiree Fixler, was let go from DWS after less than a year in the role. She later told The Wall Street Journal that the group's fund managers ignored calls to use ESG information as part of their decision making and that DWS's ESG processes relied heavily on outdated technology.

"After examination, sufficient factual evidence has emerged that, contrary to the statements made in the sales prospectuses of DWS funds, ESG factors were not taken into account at all in a large number of investments," the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office said.

Following the news, the DWS share price dropped by close to 2%, as did that of Deutsche Bank's.

This raid came just a month after another on Deutsche's offices were raided over claims of bank employees potentially breaching anti-money laundering laws.

At that time, Deutsche said: "This is an investigative measure by the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office in connection with suspicious activity reports filed by the bank. Deutsche Bank is fully cooperating with the authorities."

