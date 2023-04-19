DASH adds to leadership

Financial planning tech firm DASH has added a chief operating officer and an experienced superannuation specialist, recruiting ANZ's head of wealth customer resolution and the executive general manager of Equity Trustees' super trustee office.

Following a recent capital raise, DASH is targeting growth and said it can now play an "important role" in making financial advice more accessible to everyday Australians.

As part of the growth, it welcomed chief operating officer Michelle Russo who will be responsible for the investment operations and client services teams as well as bringing key projects to market.

Russo was previously at ANZ and most recently held the role head of wealth customer resolution.

Before that, she spent over three years at State Super Financial Services (StatePlus) as its head of client administration and registry services.

DASH said Russo's extensive experience in the industry will add value to its superannuation offering, Super Simplifier.

"I'm excited to be joining an innovative and highly client focused group, and a dynamic leadership team," Russo said.

"I see real opportunity in DASH's strategy to provide sophisticated and more efficient solutions for advisers and their clients."

Former Equity Trustees executive general manager, super trustee office Mark Blair has also joined the firm as its superannuation specialist.

Blair will work on compliance within DASH's super products as well as key growth opportunities which will come to market in the coming months, the firm said.

Prior to working at Equity Trustees, Blair held similar senior roles at KPMG and Rice Warner.

DASH explained it's also hired a client success associate, quality assurance analyst and an actuarial business analyst.

Its chief executive Andrew Whelan commented that getting the right people in the business is crucial.

"We are on track to deliver some innovative and exciting solutions for advisers that we believe will be a positive addition to any advice practice," he said.

Whelan added the hires are in line with the business growth strategy and its mission to provide better advice tools and investment execution to the market.

"Having a smooth tech stack where all elements integrate seamlessly, and from A to Z, is what will be the game-changer for better staff satisfaction, less administration burdens, and happier clients," he concluded.