Curbing super tax breaks for the wealthy: Consultation opens

The government has opened consultation on its proposal to increase the concessional tax rate for superannuation balances over $3 million.

Under the proposal, individuals with super balances over $3 million would see their tax rates on earnings double to 30%, up from 15%.

The consultation outlines that earnings calculations for high-balance superannuation members will involve assessing the difference in total superannuation balance at the beginning and end of the financial year, adjusting for withdrawals and contributions. Importantly, negative earnings can be carried forward to offset future tax liabilities.

Individuals can opt to pay the tax out-of-pocket or use their super funds, even selecting a specific fund if they hold multiple accounts. This tax remains separate from personal income tax, like the existing Division 293 tax.

Should the proposed increase in the concessional tax rate be implemented as planned in 2025-2026, it would affect fewer than 80,000 people, according to the government. However, the non-indexation of the superannuation cap may lead to a significant number of Australians breaching the $3 million cap in their lifetime, affecting around 500,000 people, as per ATO data.

Further, Rainmaker Information research indicates that the $3 million superannuation cap would affect approximately $410 billion of savings. Although only a small proportion of Australians hold $3 million or more in superannuation, they own a disproportionately high share of super savings, representing 13% of all assets in the market.

Rainmaker Information executive director Alex Dunnin said introducing superannuation caps, such as the proposed taxation changes, would bring more equity to the system in principle. However, it would only affect a small percentage of the population while impacting a disproportionate share of superannuation savings.

Following the release of the consultation paper, the SMSF Association (SMSFA) expressed cautious optimism.

SMSFA chief executive Peter Burgess said there are various items included in a member's total superannuation balance that shouldn't be subject to this new tax for reasons of fairness, equity, and avoiding unintended consequences; unrealised capital gains are at the top of the list.

Burgess highlighted that including unrealised gains "unfairly targets" SMSFs, considering their exposure to direct property assets. The new tax could lead to business disruption and substantial transaction costs for some SMSFs, requiring the sale of assets, like farms, in some cases.

"Before the announcement of this new tax, it would not be fair or reasonable for the trustees to have envisaged the payment of this new tax, which, in some years, could be substantial," he said.

"It's generally not possible to sell part of a farm, for example, so the imposition of this new tax may, in some cases, require the property to be sold causing business disruption and triggering what could be substantial transaction costs."

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, Morgans Financial head of wealth management Terri Bradford urged the government to consider the human impact of the proposed super reform.

"A person who is currently close to this limit may think re-consider the value of superannuation as their primary retirement savings vehicle. Assets could be sold down and given our current market volatility and property environment, and it's not a good time to be restructuring assets," Bradford said.

"Let's consider the human side of this legislation: farmers and small business owners, who have lawfully contributed to the superannuation system under laws that have allowed them to include their farms or business properties. How will this affect them if they have to sell the very assets that maintain their livelihood?"

While Bradford acknowledges that some individuals with substantial super balances could afford to pay the additional tax, she points out many small business owners and farmers are asset-rich but cash-poor.