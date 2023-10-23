Newspaper icon
CrowdProperty opens to retail investors

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 23 OCT 2023   12:23PM

Previously limited to wholesale and institutional investors, residential real estate debt investment platform CrowdProperty Australia is now accessible to everyday investors.

CrowdProperty, which has operated in Australia since 2021, matches investor capital with developers of small to medium-sized residential property properties via its platform.

CrowdProperty Australia chief executive David Ingram said the benefit of the platform is that investors - ranging from individuals, SMSFs, trusts, and companies - can invest comparatively modest sums in multiple project loans with first mortgage security.

"Traditionally, you would need hundreds of thousands of dollars to invest in a residential property. This excludes many retail investors from the advantages of the residential property sector," Ingram said.

"You can put in as little as $2500 to start and make additional investments from $500 across multiple project loans to diversify your portfolio."

Loan terms typically last six to 18 months, Ingram added.

"At the end of the term, the original capital invested plus the interest income are paid back to investors," he said.

Ingram said CrowdProperty mitigates the risk of investor capital loss through its 57-step due diligence loan appraisal process and in holding first mortgage security.

CrowdProperty was originally founded in the UK by investment veterans Michael Bristow, Simon Zutshi and Andrew Hall.

Its latest project down under includes the raise of $260,000 to finance the continuing development of a 20-lot subdivision in South Australia.

