Cromwell, Value Partners group join forces

Cromwell Property Group (Cromwell) and Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners Group have established a joint venture, exchanging on the sale of a 50% stake in the Cromwell Italy Urban Logistics Fund assets.

The seven properties that make up the fund are 100% leased to DHL and situated in seven prime logistics submarkets in Northern Italy.

The sale is based on a portfolio asset value of $91.4 million, which is about a 9.4% increase on Cromwell's initial purchase price.

Settlement is expected later in the month, with Cromwell's European operations team set to continue to manage the portfolio.

Cromwell chief executive Jonathan Callaghan said the part-sale of the Cromwell Italy Urban Logistics Fund is another step in the organisation's "strategic journey to repositioning itself as a capital-light fund manager."

"The Italian assets were identified as non-core to Cromwell's business in 2022 and, as a result, Cromwell actively marketed the assets for sale or co-investment," he said.

"We are pleased to be able to partner with Value Partners Group as they invest in Europe for the first time in their organisation's history, and we look forward to working with them on this, and future potential investments."

Callaghan said Cromwell will continue to focus on the simplification of the business through a non-core asset sale process, including assets in the Cromwell Polish Retail Fund, as well as some additional non-core assets in Australia.

"Any redeployment will be measured and disciplined without unduly increasing gearing risks," he said.

Meanwhile, Value Partners Group managing director and head of real estate private equity Rachel Tong said: "As a Hong Kong-based investor, it's great to partner with Cromwell who will remain co-invested in this opportunity."

This expansion and geographical diversification of our logistics portfolio will deliver exciting opportunities for growth and profitability for our investors, Tong said.

Cromwell head of Italy Lorenzo Caroleo said having owned and managed this portfolio since 2020, the group has an excellent understanding of the assets, the occupier, and the demand for similar assets across Italy.

"The joint venture with Value Partners would allow us to grow this portfolio with selective acquisitions of urban and last mile logistics assets, leased to occupiers with strong covenants, that are located near the major urban hubs in Italy and other cities in Europe," he said.