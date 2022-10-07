Cromwell sells stake in LDK

The real estate investor and fund manager has sold its 50% equity interest in LDK Healthcare (LDK) to Anglicare Sydney (Anglicare).

As part of the deal, Cromwell will initially receive $20 million, and will keep hold of its secured interest-bearing loans until the end of February 2023, with an option for LDK to extend repayment until the end of June next year.

The sale proceeds represent a 67% premium to the book value of Cromwell's equity interest and, on repayment of Cromwell's loans to LDK, releases total capital of $168 million.

Cromwell said the sale is consistent with its commitments to simplify by selling non-core assets and position the company as a capital-light global real estate fund manager.

"Through the LDK joint venture, we have created significant value by repositioning a vacant, campus-style office complex comprising five freestanding buildings into a world-class seniors' living village with over 380 purpose-built apartments," Cromwell chief investment officer Rob Percy said.

Now is the right time for Anglicare, a natural joint venture partner for Aspire Aged Care, to enter the LDK joint venture ahead of future developments, he added.

"Anglicare is committed to LDK continuing to provide the highest level of service and care to the residents of Greenway Views and The Landings and Anglicare's interests align well with Aspire as a joint venture partner in this next stage of LDK's growth," Percy concluded.

Anglicare chief executive Simon Miller said: "For more than 160 years, including 70 in aged care and retirement living, Anglicare has sought to provide excellent service, with a focus on ensuring that all are cared for with dignity and respect."

"This opportunity to join in a partnership with Aspire is a good fit for Anglicare. LDK's values are highly complementary to Anglicare's and we look forward to partnering with them to deliver exceptional service for LDK's current and future residents."

Also commenting on the sale, Aspire managing director and LDK founder Paul Browne said: "We are proud of what we have accomplished with Cromwell over the past four years and look forward to continuing to deliver villages where our LDK residents feel a true sense of belonging in this new chapter with Anglicare."

Settlement of the sale is anticipated to be on October 10.