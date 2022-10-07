Cromwell sells stake in LDK

Cromwell sells stake in LDKBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 7 OCT 2022 12:34PM
Read more: Cromwell, LDK Healthcare, Anglicare Sydney, Aspire Aged Care, Rob Percy, Paul Browne, Simon Miller
The real estate investor and fund manager has sold its 50% equity interest in LDK Healthcare (LDK) to Anglicare Sydney (Anglicare).
As part of the deal, Cromwell will initially receive $20 million, and will keep hold of its secured interest-bearing loans until the end of February 2023, with an option for LDK to extend repayment until the end of June next year.
The sale proceeds represent a 67% premium to the book value of Cromwell's equity interest and, on repayment of Cromwell's loans to LDK, releases total capital of $168 million.
Cromwell said the sale is consistent with its commitments to simplify by selling non-core assets and position the company as a capital-light global real estate fund manager.
"Through the LDK joint venture, we have created significant value by repositioning a vacant, campus-style office complex comprising five freestanding buildings into a world-class seniors' living village with over 380 purpose-built apartments," Cromwell chief investment officer Rob Percy said.
Now is the right time for Anglicare, a natural joint venture partner for Aspire Aged Care, to enter the LDK joint venture ahead of future developments, he added.
"Anglicare is committed to LDK continuing to provide the highest level of service and care to the residents of Greenway Views and The Landings and Anglicare's interests align well with Aspire as a joint venture partner in this next stage of LDK's growth," Percy concluded.
Anglicare chief executive Simon Miller said: "For more than 160 years, including 70 in aged care and retirement living, Anglicare has sought to provide excellent service, with a focus on ensuring that all are cared for with dignity and respect."
"This opportunity to join in a partnership with Aspire is a good fit for Anglicare. LDK's values are highly complementary to Anglicare's and we look forward to partnering with them to deliver exceptional service for LDK's current and future residents."
Also commenting on the sale, Aspire managing director and LDK founder Paul Browne said: "We are proud of what we have accomplished with Cromwell over the past four years and look forward to continuing to deliver villages where our LDK residents feel a true sense of belonging in this new chapter with Anglicare."
Settlement of the sale is anticipated to be on October 10.
Editor's Choice
Sustainable investment now mainstream: Survey
First Super: Merger pressure fizzles out
First Sentier launches small cap fund
Data sharing laws updated in response to Optus breach
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?
Richard Ivers
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED