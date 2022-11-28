Newspaper icon
Superannuation
Crescent Wealth misreports indirect costs, breaches regulatory standards

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 28 NOV 2022   12:45PM

Equity Trustees, the trustee of Crescent Wealth Superannuation, has said the fund's estimated costs weren't calculated or disclosed correctly, breaching regulatory standards.

The finding follows a review by Equity Trustees, of the fund's product disclosure statement provided to members since July 2017.

Equity Trustees said the indirect cost ratio disclosed were incorrect and too low. The total amount of fees and costs shown in members' annual statements were also wrong.

Crescent Wealth's disclosed indirect cost ratio for its balanced investment option was 1.18% per annum, however it was actually 1.91% in FY22. In this instance, a member with a $50,000 balance would've been charged fees of $1523.80, rather than the $1133.80 they'd otherwise been led to believe would be charged.

Likewise, the fund's published indirect cost ratio for its conservative investment option was 0.83% per annum, versus 1.66% in FY22, while the indirect cost ratio of the growth investment option was reported to be 1.39% when in fact it was 2.01%.

Equity Trustees said the estimates Crescent Wealth provided weren't calculated correctly because they didn't incorporate some of the fees and costs from underlying investments; and because they weren't reviewed and updated for each financial year.

Consequently, Equity Trustees is conducting a review of Crescent Wealth and said it will take "appropriate action" in response to an independent expert's findings as it seeks to protect members best financial interests.

Crescent Wealth said its members are likely to have joined the fund because of their Islamic principles, not because of fees and costs. It said if members believe the inaccurate disclosure impacted their decision to join, then they should contact the fund and outline how it did so and whether there was a loss suffered.

Over a five-year period, to June 30, Crescent Wealth's Growth Option has returned a meagre 4.6% per annum, its balanced option 3.8%, and conservative option 2.3%.

The fund's size is $343 million to June 30, up 12% from $305.7 million the year prior.

