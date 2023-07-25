Credit Suisse fined $575m by regulators

US and UK regulators have imposed fines of $575 million (US$388 million) on the bank for risk management and governance failures related to the collapse of Archegos Capital Management.

The US Federal Reserve has issued Credit Suisse a $394.84 million (US$268.5) fine while the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has hit the bank with $165 million (£87 million).

Due to its acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS will be responsible for bearing the charges.

In 2021, Credit Suisse incurred losses of around $5.5 billion because of the family office's default.

The Fed said Credit Suisse failed to adequately manage the risk posed by Archegos, despite repeated warnings.

"The board is requiring Credit Suisse to improve counterparty credit risk management practices and to address additional longstanding deficiencies in other risk management programs at Credit Suisse's US operations," the US regulator explained.

Upon making its announcement, the PRA stated that the fine imposed on the bank was its highest ever.

Additionally, it was noted that this action also represented the first occurrence of an enforcement investigation exposing violations of four PRA Fundamental Rules.

"The firm's risk management oversight and practices fell well below the regulatory standards required," it said.

"The failings were found to be symptomatic of an unsound risk culture within the business line that failed to balance considerations of risk against commercial reward appropriately."

According to the PRA, this led to a general failure by the firm, to adequately address the risk arising from Archegos' portfolio.

"A confusion of responsibilities and failures to adequately respond when limit breaches were exceeded," it added.

"The firms had failed to learn from past similar experiences and had insufficiently addressed concerns previously raised by the PRA."

The coordinated effort also involved action by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

During its enforcement proceedings, FINMA found Credit Suisse had seriously and systematically violated financial market law in the context of its business relationship with Archegos.

"FINMA is ordering corrective measures from its legal successor UBS," it said.

In addition, the Swiss regulator has opened enforcement proceedings against a former Credit Suisse manager.

In 2021 Archegos, formerly run by Billy Hwang, defaulted on margin calls from multiple global investment banks, including Credit Suisse.

At the time, the bank cut several senior staff members following the hit, including former investment bank chief executive Brian Chin and former chief risk and compliance officer Lara Warner.

Last October, Credit Suisse restructured and cut thousands of jobs, including former chief executive of the investment bank Christian Meissner.

This followed it being the subject of several scandals, including the Archegos and Greensill Capital collapse and a breach of its COVID rules by its then-chair in 2021 as well as questions around its financial position.

Earlier in the year, UBS extended a final lifeline of $4.8 billion to Credit Suisse, leading the two to conclude a shotgun wedding in June.