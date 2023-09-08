Count welcomes chief financial officer

Count welcomes chief financial officerBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 8 SEP 2023 11:45AM
Keith Leung has been appointed to the role of chief financial officer at Count.
Leung brings close to 20 years' experience in financial services, most recently serving as general manager, business service and finance transformation at Australian energy infrastructure business APA Group.
The appointment follows the resignation of chief financial and operating officer Laurent Toussaint in July. He is due to depart at the end of the month.
Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said Leung would be a "tremendous asset to the business" and will make an important contribution to realising Count's ambition.
"I am excited about Keith's appointment to the chief financial officer role at this important time in our growth journey," Humphrey said.
"Keith brings deep experience in growth businesses, leading finance portfolios, M&A and joint venture businesses in Australia and the United States. He is a talented, strategic, and ambitious finance leader with a track record of delivering growth and transformation."
In August, Count reported an increase in its wealth business, with aggregated revenues rising 24%, gross earnings up 19%, and a significant jump in adviser numbers.
"We are well positioned for growth with strong demand for services in all segments," Humphrey said.
"As one of Australia's leading integrated accounting and wealth services providers, we continue to fulfil our promise to give clients the confidence to look ahead."
