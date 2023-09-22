Count to take over Diverger

Count is making a play for Diverger, in a deal that will create an entity with $29 billion in funds under management and advice, and house 550 financial advisers.

The two ASX-listed firms have entered into a binding scheme implementation deed in which Count will acquire 100% of Diverger.

Count is set to pay $45.3 million for Diverger. Diverger shareholders will receive consideration comprising 1.38 Count ordinary shares plus $0.367 in cash per Diverger share.

This implies a value of $1.14 per Diverger ordinary share based on the last closing share price of Count as at September 21 of $0.56. The cash component totals $14.6 million and will be funded by a new debt facility.

HUB24, which is a major shareholder in Diverger with about 31.5%, issued a statement of support for the deal. Diverger's board is also in favour of the takeover.

Diverger has about 200 advisers and $12 billion in FUMA. Last financial year, it generated net revenues of $37.6 million and net profit after tax and amortisation of $4.7 million.

Diverger provides licensing, network infrastructure and technology services, portfolio services and accounting solutions.

GPS Wealth, Merit Wealth, Paragem, AFSL Compliance, Priority Networking, DWA, Care Portfolio, Tax Banter and Knowledge Shop are the brands that Diverger operates.

"The combination of these highly complementary businesses will create a leading financial services provider with substantial increases in scale across Count's existing Wealth, Accounting and Services divisions," the two firms said.

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said: "The transformational acquisition of Diverger continues the disciplined execution of Count's strategic plan and accelerates the realisation of our growth ambitions."

"This transaction follows the successful acquisition of Affinia and signals an exciting new phase for the Company. Diverger has a strong cultural fit with our Company and the combination is expected to unlock material benefits for all stakeholders as well as positioning us to lead further consolidation."

Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen said the board has been working for some time on "creating more transformational outcomes for shareholders".

"We believe this transaction presents a compelling opportunity for Diverger shareholders to realise immediate value in the form of cash, with additional upside potential through shares in Count. In addition to highly complementary service offerings, Count will benefit from Diverger's wealth of market expertise and extensive network. We look forward to the enhanced scale and breadth of service capabilities that an acquisition by Count supports," Jacobsen said.

Diverger was previously known as Easton Investments and rebranded in 2021. Since then, it sought potential opportunities to expand, attempting to acquire Centrepoint Alliance, but ultimately fell through.

The deal is set to be implemented in February 2024.