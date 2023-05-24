Newspaper icon
Could the anti-woke movement come to Australia?

BY ROSE MARY PETRASS  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAY 2023   11:37AM

At a recent conference, industry leaders delivered a stark warning to Australian companies and government to ensure that workers are not left behind in a just transition to net zero - or risk the kind of political polarisation and populism that has given rise to the "anti-woke" movement in the US.

The past 12 months have seen pushback against ESG, particularly in the US. At the RIAA conference held in Melbourne earlier this month, investment and political science experts discussed whether this could occur here in Australia, and what this means for Australian investors. FS Sustainability is the official media partner to the conference.

Mirova chief investment officer Jens Peers, independent director and advisory board member Fiona Reynolds, RIAA executive manager Estelle Parker, and professor of political science and associate dean international at the University of Melbourne professor Timothy Lynch discussed the differences between the US and Australian context and how the anti-ESG movement took hold.

Australia at present looks to be moving towards the European model in understanding that ESG is an essential part of financial impact and needs to be well-integrated simply as a hygiene factor, the speakers said.

"ESG is something we simply have to look at when we're doing financial issues," Peers said.

"ESG will ultimately lead to a better economy overall."

However, there are now more than 20 US states, led by Texas and Florida, which actively prohibit pension funds in their jurisdictions from following ESG principles.

In July 2022, The Economist released an article arguing that ESG is "the three letters that won't save the planet". Then, in March, US President Joe Biden used his first veto to fight a Republican proposal to prevent pension fund managers from basing investment decisions on factors like climate change. This month, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill barring state officials from investing public money to promote ESG goals, and prohibiting ESG bond sales.

This is deterring public entities from including ESG matters in their decision making, and curtailing freedom of information and freedom of expression.

Australians "should not underestimate this as a very important issue", Reynolds said.

"If US politics sneezes, we catch a cold," Lynch added.

"It is possible to believe we live in a permanent sunny land... but we've never faced the same sort of crisis the US has faced."

But ESG considerations, panellists said, should be considered part of the responsibility to members - not an add-on. And industry should actively reject the use of this type of politicised language.

This language is "being deliberately used by the enemy as a deceptive political tool" built on a platform of misinformation and misunderstanding, Reynolds said.

"People want to make ESG complicated, but it's really very simple," she said.

"They think it's woke and ultra-left," Peers said.

"In the US, things like reproductive rights and ESG in the US is a "a litmus test for your politics"."

The rise of "anti-wokeness" is driven by the fact that ESG does not fit within the free market ideology on which the US has built its identity. The "anti-woke" camp positions ESG as an ideological concept and unrelated to performance or building a better world.

The more that companies implement ESG principals, the more they risk a backlash, panellists agreed; "Our framing has to be fiduciary responsibility, materiality, how we look at and price externalities. We need to make sure we speak to language of investments and ESG as a long-term value creator."

"The economy should serve the needs of society. If that's woke, then so be it!"

The importance of a just transition  

The speakers emphasised the importance of a just transition and ensuring that workers are not left behind, or Australia risks following in the footsteps of the US.

The US Right, Lynch explained, perpetuate the narrative that a defenestration of the industrial class is occurring through mechanisms like ESG: "woke politics through an economic backdoor", and that has reinforced the Trumpism of Republican politics in recent years.

"It's unlikely here, but it's not impossible. And that's why I think our language and our actions are really important," she said.

The disenfranchisement of the US working class is what has driven the rise of populism in the country more than 330 million. But Australia, with our smaller population and stronger social welfare support, does not have such a wide division of political ideology.

Part of this can be attributed to our democratic system, panellists argued, which encourages corporate lobbying and has led to a degradation of our democratic systems.

The best solution is to offer a just transition for workers into the new green economy, and to push back on the idea that ESG is anti-workers.

"We got here because we pushed planetary boundaries and exploited people for profit," Reynolds said.

ESG is about avoiding long-term risk and capitalising on long-term investments into the clean economy, rather than short-term profits.

Read more: ESGRIAAFiona ReynoldsTimothy LynchEstelle ParkerJens PeersRon DeSantis
