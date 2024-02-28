Copia seals distribution partnership

Copia Investment Partners has won a partnership with HSBC Asset Management to distribute a strategy to retail investors.

Copia will make the HSBC Global Infrastructure Equity Fund available to retail investors after it was launched to the institutional and wholesale market in 2022.

The actively managed fund invests in 30 to 45 global infrastructure companies, specifically those operating in utilities, energy, transportation, and communications, that aim to provide long-term total returns using an environmental, social and governance (ESG) overlay.

The fund returned 11.7% per annum before fees and unhedged in USD over a five-year period at the end of December 2023, compared to the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index's 7% p.a.

Copia chief executive Sam Baillieu said this fund will have widespread appeal with investors seeking exposure to a strategy with long-term capital growth that accounts for inflation.

"We are pleased to welcome a global infrastructure strategy to the Copia stable as we continue to offer advisers and their clients a versatile selection of quality strategies to meet the changing needs of investors," he said.

The fund is managed by HSBC AM's listed infrastructure equity team based in Sydney and London.

HSBC AM head of listed real assets for alternatives Giuseppe Corona said: "From what we're seeing, the infrastructure sector is at the beginning of a multi-decade investment cycle, due to secular trends such as digitalisation. We also have a solid investment team on the ground in Australia that are dedicated to delivering the best returns for clients."

Copia also has distribution agreements with OC Funds Management, Chester Asset Management, ECP Asset Management, Artisan Partners, TT International and Mutual Limited.