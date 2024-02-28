Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Copia seals distribution partnership

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 FEB 2024   12:33PM

Copia Investment Partners has won a partnership with HSBC Asset Management to distribute a strategy to retail investors.

Copia will make the HSBC Global Infrastructure Equity Fund available to retail investors after it was launched to the institutional and wholesale market in 2022.

The actively managed fund invests in 30 to 45 global infrastructure companies, specifically those operating in utilities, energy, transportation, and communications, that aim to provide long-term total returns using an environmental, social and governance (ESG) overlay.

The fund returned 11.7% per annum before fees and unhedged in USD over a five-year period at the end of December 2023, compared to the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index's 7% p.a.

Copia chief executive Sam Baillieu said this fund will have widespread appeal with investors seeking exposure to a strategy with long-term capital growth that accounts for inflation.

"We are pleased to welcome a global infrastructure strategy to the Copia stable as we continue to offer advisers and their clients a versatile selection of quality strategies to meet the changing needs of investors," he said.

The fund is managed by HSBC AM's listed infrastructure equity team based in Sydney and London.

HSBC AM head of listed real assets for alternatives Giuseppe Corona said: "From what we're seeing, the infrastructure sector is at the beginning of a multi-decade investment cycle, due to secular trends such as digitalisation. We also have a solid investment team on the ground in Australia that are dedicated to delivering the best returns for clients."

Copia also has distribution agreements with OC Funds Management, Chester Asset Management, ECP Asset Management, Artisan Partners, TT International and Mutual Limited.

Read more: Copia Investment PartnersHSBC Asset ManagementArtisan PartnersChester Asset ManagementDow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure IndexECP Asset ManagementGiuseppe CoronaHSBC Global Infrastructure Equity FundOC Funds ManagementSam BaillieuVertium Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hyperion leads as top Australian shares fund manager: Mercer
Gender parity in funds management stalls
Complacency the biggest risk to retirement: Forum
ECP adds to investment team
Copia, Mutual Limited sign distribution agreement
OC Funds Management snares senior investment analyst
ECP Asset Management expands distribution capabilities
HSBC nabs AMP Capital team
Bennelong advances Victoria, Tasmania distribution strategy
New APAC institutional lead at abrdn

Editor's Choice

Former Blockchain Global director confined to Australia

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
ASIC has obtained an interim order from the Federal Court to restrict former Blockchain Global director Liang Guo, also known as Allan Guo, from leaving Australia.

UniSuper creates lead governance, compliance role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:20PM
A key Morningstar executive is taking on the newly created role in May.

HNWI collecting activity stoops: Knight Frank

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:35PM
Despite a slew of record-breaking sales, luxury investment markets weakened in 2023, according to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII).

Annuities too expensive for most retirees: Research

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Analysis shows an annuity that pays an income equivalent to the Age Pension would cost a retiree more than $500,000.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach