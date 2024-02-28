Copia seals distribution partnership

Copia seals distribution partnershipBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 28 FEB 2024 12:33PM
Read more: Copia Investment Partners, HSBC Asset Management, Artisan Partners, Chester Asset Management, Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index, ECP Asset Management, Giuseppe Corona, HSBC Global Infrastructure Equity Fund, OC Funds Management, Sam Baillieu, Vertium Asset Management
Copia Investment Partners has won a partnership with HSBC Asset Management to distribute a strategy to retail investors.
Copia will make the HSBC Global Infrastructure Equity Fund available to retail investors after it was launched to the institutional and wholesale market in 2022.
The actively managed fund invests in 30 to 45 global infrastructure companies, specifically those operating in utilities, energy, transportation, and communications, that aim to provide long-term total returns using an environmental, social and governance (ESG) overlay.
The fund returned 11.7% per annum before fees and unhedged in USD over a five-year period at the end of December 2023, compared to the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index's 7% p.a.
Copia chief executive Sam Baillieu said this fund will have widespread appeal with investors seeking exposure to a strategy with long-term capital growth that accounts for inflation.
"We are pleased to welcome a global infrastructure strategy to the Copia stable as we continue to offer advisers and their clients a versatile selection of quality strategies to meet the changing needs of investors," he said.
The fund is managed by HSBC AM's listed infrastructure equity team based in Sydney and London.
HSBC AM head of listed real assets for alternatives Giuseppe Corona said: "From what we're seeing, the infrastructure sector is at the beginning of a multi-decade investment cycle, due to secular trends such as digitalisation. We also have a solid investment team on the ground in Australia that are dedicated to delivering the best returns for clients."
Copia also has distribution agreements with OC Funds Management, Chester Asset Management, ECP Asset Management, Artisan Partners, TT International and Mutual Limited.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Former Blockchain Global director confined to Australia|
UniSuper creates lead governance, compliance role|
HNWI collecting activity stoops: Knight Frank|
Annuities too expensive for most retirees: Research|
|Sponsored by
The rigour and research behind Macquarie's active ETFs
Go behind the scenes for an insider view of Macquarie's active ETF strategies and market analysis.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Angela Jackson
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY