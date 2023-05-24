Newspaper icon
Superannuation
Consulting triopoly dominates NFP super

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAY 2023   12:22PM

Australia's top three asset consultants dominate the not-for-profit superannuation sector, serving 84% of the market.

According to Rainmaker Information, JANA, Frontier and Willis Towers Watson (WTW) now control 84% of the advised NFP superannuation market.

The figure, which is up from 77% in 2020, is reflective of the ongoing rationalisation of super funds. However, at the same time, it's down from the high of 90% which was seen in 2015 due to super funds increasingly using more consultants, including specialist consultants for certain asset classes.

JANA has been the biggest beneficiary of the consolidation trend, with its largest super fund clients being Australian Retirement Trust, AustralianSuper, Hostplus, and Rest.

It's followed by Frontier with the likes of Cbus, HESTA, State Super, GESB, Telstra Super and ESSSuper. It also counts AustralianSuper as a client.

WTW rounds out the triopoly with the likes of Aware Super and Commonwealth Bank Super.

However, WTW's market share has shrunk considerably, and it will likely continue to do so if Commonwealth Bank Super's planned merger with ART goes ahead, Rainmaker said. If it does, JANA will again benefit.

Meanwhile, internal consulting arrangements now represent 13% of the market.

Rainmaker noted that Mercer and Russell Investments now play a minor role in the NFP super space, however both have retail super offerings of their own to oversee.

