Consultation opens for design, distribution guidance

The financial services industry has just over three months to influence ASIC's guidance on the new design and distribution obligations.

ASIC has opened consultation on draft guidance for the new design and distribution obligation laws, which are set to come into effect in April 2021.

The regulator has proposed an approach to guidance for the legislation which it said is "principles-based" but also includes working examples, reflecting the intent of the Parliament to ensure firms are best placed to apply the regime within their product offerings and distribution processes.

ASIC said its approach also reflects the obligations being focused on taking "reasonable steps" and apply broadly across the industry.

"The design and distribution obligations reinforce fundamental business considerations for firms, their boards and ultimately their shareholders," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

Chester added that the obligations - which require firms to design products meeting the needs of the consumers within their target market - should drive better business and consumer outcomes.

"They simply require business to design products that meet genuine consumer needs and use distribution channels that will likely get them to the right consumers," she said.

"Most of the Royal Commission case studies - from the misselling of products to extremely poor value financial products - would have uniformly failed these obligations.

"The implementation of this reform presents a significant opportunity for industry to demonstrate they have embedded a consumer-centric approach in their business and are better managing non-financial risks."

Consultation on ASIC's guidance is open until March 11.