Consultation opens for approved courses

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority is taking feedback on new degrees and courses that should be recognised as prior learning.

The consultation period, which opened on July 19 ends on July 30, is seeking to approve a number of several current degrees and bridging courses, as well as historic degrees by amending the Corporations (Relevant Providers Degrees, Qualifications and Courses Standard) Determination 2020.

These courses include the Australian Institute of Management's graduate diploma and bridging courses, the University of Tasmania graduate diploma and bridging courses, Central Queensland University's graduate diploma and Charles Sturt University's master's program.

In May, FASEA flagged that it approved many of these degrees and courses.

The standards authority's chief executive Stephen Glenfield said at the time that the approval of these additional courses builds on the body of courses approved by FASEA and provides additional choice to advisers seeking to meet the education standard.

Since September 2020, FASEA has approved five current degrees, four bridging courses and one historic degree as recognition of prior learning.

The May sitting of the adviser exam saw 69% of the 1894 candidates pass.

This is in line with the March results, but slightly better than the 67% pass rate in January.