NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Consultation opens for approved courses

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 20 JUL 2021   12:06PM

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority is taking feedback on new degrees and courses that should be recognised as prior learning.

The consultation period, which opened on July 19 ends on July 30, is seeking to approve a number of several current degrees and bridging courses, as well as historic degrees by amending the Corporations (Relevant Providers Degrees, Qualifications and Courses Standard) Determination 2020.

These courses include the Australian Institute of Management's graduate diploma and bridging courses, the University of Tasmania graduate diploma and bridging courses, Central Queensland University's graduate diploma and Charles Sturt University's master's program.

In May, FASEA flagged that it approved many of these degrees and courses.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

The standards authority's chief executive Stephen Glenfield said at the time that the approval of these additional courses builds on the body of courses approved by FASEA and provides additional choice to advisers seeking to meet the education standard.

Since September 2020, FASEA has approved five current degrees, four bridging courses and one historic degree as recognition of prior learning.

The May sitting of the adviser exam saw 69% of the 1894 candidates pass.

This is in line with the March results, but slightly better than the 67% pass rate in January.

Read more: FASEAAustralian Institute of ManagementCentral Queensland UniversityCharles Sturt UniversityStephen GlenfieldUniversity of Tasmania
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ROA relief guidance released
FASEA maintains low pass rate
FASEA scraps three-month rule
ASIC announces advice affordability findings
Advisers who failed FASEA exam granted extension
CountPlus acquisitions boost revenue by $9.4m
Lumiant raises capital, adds to board
iFactFind launches
Draft advice reforms not enough: FPA
FASEA approves two degrees

Editor's Choice

Aware, AustralianSuper, QIC back infra investor

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper, QIC and Aware Super have invested in an American sustainable infrastructure firm.

Retirement Income Covenant paper released

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
The government has released a position paper on the Retirement Income Covenant and is inviting submissions until August 6.

Schroders creates Aussie fixed income role

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Schroders created a new leadership role for its Australian fixed income strategy, promoting a long-serving employee to the post.

Zurich appoints chief executive

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:29AM
All of Zurich's Australian and New Zealand businesses will now be led by a single chief executive, named today.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.