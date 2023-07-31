Newspaper icon
Technology

CommSec launches global share trading platform

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 31 JUL 2023   12:20PM

CommSec is rolling out a new international share trading platform, offering access to 13 equities markets for as little as US$5 brokerage.

The new service will initially be made available on the CommSec website, to be made available via the app in time. Commonwealth Bank also plans to integrate the functionality into its CommBank app.

CBA said the service offers fast account set-up and access to stock quotes, funds transfer and online trading in 13 markets including the US, Canada, Japan, and UK.

"CommSec's purpose is to empower more Australians to grow their wealth and the launch of our new international share trading platform is fantastic news for our 2.7 million customers who will now be able to more easily invest in international equities," CommSec executive general manager Richard Burns said.

CommSec has also reduced brokerage rates to start from US$5 for US equities. Aligned to this, brokerage fees for Australian share trading have also been reduced to $5 for trades of up to $1000.

Finally, CommSec Pocket - which charges $2 brokerage - has added three new ETFs, bringing its total range to 10.

Those being added are the Betashares Diversified All Growth (DHHF) and Australian Investment Grade Bond (CRED) ETFs, as well as VanEck MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity (GRNV).

Commenting on the additions, Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "We warmly welcome the inclusion of two more of our ETFs on the CommSec Pocket platform... These two funds will shortly join our NASDAQ 100 ETF (NDQ) and our Global Sustainability Leaders ETF (ETHI) on the platform."

"Overall, ETFs continue to help investors improve their investing discipline as they continue to allocate more to ETFs in their portfolios, both as core building blocks and satellite growth or defensive exposures.

"... Investment technologies, like CommSec Pocket, have helped enable this trend by providing access to ETFs and making available a full range of education materials to help investors both start and continue their wealth creation journey."

