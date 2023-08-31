Commonwealth to disclose climate risks in sovereign bonds

The Commonwealth of Australia will disclose climate risk in sovereign bonds for the first time following the settlement of a world-first class action lawsuit.

The case, filed in 2020 by retail investor Kathleen O'Donnell, was represented pro bono by Equity Generation Lawyers principal David Barnden.

O'Donnell's claim centred on the fact that climate risk was not disclosed when she chose to invest approximately $1000 in exchange traded Australian government bonds through the CommSec app earlier that year.

O'Donnell and other plaintiffs she represented did not seek damages.

The case was settled on August 7 by O'Donnell and the respondents, being the Commonwealth of Australia, the Australian Office of Financial Management chief executive, and the Department of Treasury secretary.

Other bond investors have also been invited to put forward their views on the settlement, which the court will consider when making its decision on whether to approve the settlement. This occurs in all class actions in Australia.

If approved, the settlement will require the government to publish a statement on the Department of the Treasury's website that acknowledges climate change is a systemic risk that may affect the value of its government bonds.

Commenting on the proposed settlement, O'Donnell said: "As an investor, I am pleased... This is the first time a country with an AAA credit rating has acknowledged climate change is a systemic risk when talking about risks to government bonds."

O'Donnell added that when she purchased these bonds as a 23 year-old in 2020, the government did not mention climate change.

"This was remarkable given that my bonds mature in 2050 and by that time Australia will be facing increasingly serious climate impacts."

O'Donnell said the settlement is an important recognition in the context of recent research that suggests Australia risks losing its AAA credit rating due to climate change.

"The government must now prioritise effective action on climate change to mitigate those risks," she said.

Meanwhile, Equity Generation Lawyers associate Clare Schuster said: "When this case was filed in July 2020, the government referred investors in Australian bonds to the budget to assess the government's fiscal position. At the time, the budget did not make any specific mention of climate change nor its economic impacts."

Since then, Schuster said, Australia has better incorporated climate change into legislation, policy and in the budget which now details the fiscal impacts of climate change.

"The settlement is an important step forward as part of a broader contextual shift," Schuster said.

A court hearing on the settlement approval is scheduled for October 11.