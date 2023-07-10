Commonwealth Bank backs Wollemi Capital

The bank was a major strategic investor in the investment boutique's recent capital raising, eyeing an opportunity to help its customers better manage their own carbon emissions.

Named after the endangered Australian pine tree species, Wollemi Capital (Wollemi) was created in 2021 by former Macquarie Capital global head Tim Bishop and Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures head of Asia Pacific and Australia Paul Hunyor.

Wollemi invests in climate solutions businesses in the food and agriculture, energy transition, natural capital, and climate services sectors, as well as reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) group executive, institutional banking and markets Andrew Hinchliff said the investment of an undisclosed amount will enable the pair to collaborate on a broad range of initiatives.

"Wollemi's highly credentialed founders have strong networks and proven track records combining climate impact, private equity and venture capital expertise with experience financing, building and scaling global business across infrastructure, renewables and technology," Hinchliff said.

"Our strategic investment in Wollemi is intended to accelerate the innovation needed to drive Australia's transition across key sectors, as well as develop carbon markets as an important transition tool."

It will significantly contribute to the development of CBA's climate, carbon and biodiversity expertise and our ability to play a leadership role in supporting investments in climate linked businesses, Hinchliff added.

According to CBA, the investment underpins a broader strategic alliance between the two organisations which will facilitate knowledge and expertise sharing, potential co-investment opportunities and further collaboration in the carbon market services sector.

"The investment from CBA will amplify Wollemi's impact by allowing us to scale our business and investments more quickly," Bishop said.

"We're also excited about the possibilities this strategic alliance opens up, including the opportunity to introduce quality carbon opportunities to CBA and its customer base, along with access to best in breed, world-leading technologies and specialist climate expertise."

Meanwhile, Hunyor said a critical element of decarbonisation at scale is bridging emerging climate technologies to corporate and customer demand.

"The strategic alliance with CBA will allow our portfolio companies, helped by our team of climate investment experts, to connect much more effectively to growing corporate demand for carbon solutions," he said.