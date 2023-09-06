Newspaper icon
Colonial First State previews new MA offering

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 SEP 2023   12:25PM

Colonial First State (CFS) has revealed its new managed accounts offering, to be made available on the newly launched Edge platform.

The Accelerate Series has been designed in response to feedback from financial advisers, helping them meet best interest duty obligations through low-cost and flexible solutions.

"The Accelerate Series is a game-changer," CFS group executive, distribution Bryce Quirk said.

"Not only are investments offered with transparent and institutional pricing, but we will also waive the percentage-based administration fee on CFS Edge where managed account comprises only Accelerate investments offered through CFS Edge."

Through the Accelerate Series, advisers will be able to combine domestic and international equities and over 550 funds in a single account, on a single platform, Quirk added.

Nested managed accounts are another key feature of CFS Edge, he said, giving advisers and their clients the ability to hold a separately managed account (SMA) inside other portfolio types such as another SMA, managed discretionary account, or model portfolio.

"The Accelerate Series will deliver a full-service solution designed to be suitable for a wide range of clients, from younger accumulators to high-net-worth individuals," Quirk said.

"The breadth and depth of CFS Edge will give advisers the ability to blend simple low-cost solutions with the most sophisticated investment options in a single account, allowing them to service different client segments from a single platform."

CFS Edge customers will also have access to international equities across 15 stock exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ, as well as 10 currencies including US dollars, Euros and Pounds Sterling.

In addition, customers can hold multiple currency wallets to meet their needs, preventing the need to cross back to Australian dollars to trade in foreign markets.

"CFS Edge is the first major wealth management platform with managed accounts at its core," Quirk said.

"The platform offers advanced modelling tools designed to support deeper analysis through greater customization and granularity in the comparisons and portfolio analysis that can be undertaken."

The Accelerate Series is expected to be available later this year.

